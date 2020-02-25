New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Takara Bio USA, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Biochips - A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Expanding Application Areas

Outlook

DNA Biochips Lead the Application Front

Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion

Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering

Key Applications of Lab-on-a-Chip Technology

Molecular Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip

Proteomics and Lab-On-A-Chip

Cell Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip

Chemistry and Lab-On-A-Chip

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biochips Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with

Immunological Studies

Challenges for Widespread Adoption

Biochips with CMOS Technology for Aiding Cheaper Cancer and

Other Diagnoses

Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of Diagnostics

- Key Challenges

Reproducibility - the Key Issue

Ease of Use

Cost

Implantable Biochip: The Next Thing in the Wearables Market

Going Mainstream

Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market

Proteomics and Genomics Drive Demand for Biochips

Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized

Medicine

Application of Biochips in Drug Discovery - A Strong Growth Driver

Cancer: An Important Driver for the Biochips Market

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Boost Diagnostic

Microarray Market

Diabetes - A Statistical Overview

Government Efforts to Promote Biochip Technology

Integrating Tools with Diagnostic Capabilities with Smartphones -

A Futuristic Trend

Microfluidic and Lab-on-a-chip Devices for Pharmacogenomics

Lab-on-a-Chip System for Better Pulmonary Disease Outcome

Industry Challenges

Standardization: A Key Challenge

High Costs Restrain Growth

Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge

Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation

Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of

New Biochip Printing Technique

MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain

Novel Biochip Invented for Use in Discovery of Drugs for

Neuronal Condition Treatments

Other Developments in the Recent Past

Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications

HuRELflow

MetaChip and Subsequent Versions

Lab-on-a-Chip Devices in Smart Delivery of Drugs

Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing

Key Developments in the Past





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Biochips Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biochips Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Biochips Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: DNA Chip (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: DNA Chip (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: DNA Chip (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Protein Chip (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Protein Chip (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Protein Chip (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Lab-on-a-Chip (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Lab-on-a-Chip (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Lab-on-a-Chip (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Drug Discovery & Development (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Disease Diagnostics (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Disease Diagnostics (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Disease Diagnostics (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Genomics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Genomics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Genomics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Proteomics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Proteomics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Proteomics (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Agriculture (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Agriculture (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biochips Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Biochips Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Biochips Market in the United States by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Biochips Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Biochips Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Biochips Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Biochips Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Biochips Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Biochips: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Biochips Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochips

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Biochips Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Biochips Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Biochips Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Biochips Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Biochips Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biochips Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Biochips Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Biochips Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Biochips Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Biochips Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Biochips Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Biochips Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Biochips Market in France by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Biochips Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Biochips Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Biochips Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Biochips Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Biochips Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Biochips Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: German Biochips Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Biochips Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Biochips Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Biochips Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Biochips: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Biochips Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Biochips Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Biochips Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Biochips Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Biochips Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Biochips Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Biochips Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Biochips Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Biochips Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Biochips Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Biochips Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Biochips Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Biochips Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Biochips Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Biochips Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Biochips Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Biochips Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Biochips Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Biochips Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Biochips Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Biochips Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Biochips Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Biochips Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Biochips Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Biochips Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Biochips Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Biochips Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Biochips Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Biochips Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Biochips Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Biochips Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Biochips Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biochips: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Biochips Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochips Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Biochips Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Biochips Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Biochips Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Biochips Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Biochips Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Biochips Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Biochips Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Biochips Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Biochips Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Biochips Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Biochips Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Biochips Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Biochips Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Biochips Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Biochips Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Biochips Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Biochips Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Biochips Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Biochips Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Biochips Market in Rest of Latin America by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Biochips Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Biochips Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Biochips Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Biochips Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Biochips Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Biochips Historic Market by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Biochips Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Biochips Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Biochips Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Biochips: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Biochips Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochips

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Biochips Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Biochips Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Biochips Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Biochips Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Biochips Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Biochips Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Biochips Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Biochips Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Biochips Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Biochips Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Biochips Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Biochips Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Biochips Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Biochips Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Biochips Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Biochips Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Biochips Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Biochips Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Biochips Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Biochips Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Biochips Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Biochips Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Biochips Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 73

