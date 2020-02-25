Toronto, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of residents in the GTA seeking a more convenient way to order snow removal services have been reaching for their mobile devices. Touted as the “Uber” of snow removal and landscaping, Eden and its Eden App mobile platform are ready to plow through the last big storm of this snow season.
Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order landscaping and snow removal services. Customers can instantly request services through Eden App, available through the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com, without a long-term contract.
“The process for ordering snow removal and landscape services can be lengthy and cumbersome for busy homeowners,” said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry. “Eden App has eliminated the hassle through our mobile, on-demand services.”
Customers do not need to make a full-season commitment or sign a contract that most local snow removal and landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.
How It Works
With more than 35 services to choose from, residents of Toronto can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. No job is too big or too small. Customers can order anything from snow removal, lawn care, to tree trimming, mulching, hardscape work – all outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden.
Based on many customer requests, Eden App also is now available to service existing customers who migrate to Florida from the North during the colder months.
“Eden App has made it so easy to manage my homes in the North while I am down South, so I can focus on enjoying the warmer weather,” said Katie Cheevers, Eden App customer. “I look forward to being able to use the great service Eden provides at my Florida home, too.”
About Eden App
Eden has delivered on-demand and subscription-based lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services online or through the Eden App since 2016. Our licensed, outdoor professionals currently operate in Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Hamilton, Cleveland, Naples, Fort Myers, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and neighboring communities. For more information, visit www.edenapp.com.
