Portland, OR, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital ink market was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $4.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods drive the growth of the global digital ink market. On the other hand, high initial cost restrains the growth to some extent. However, advancements in technology are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The digital textile ink segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on type, the digital textile ink segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% till 2026.

The ink-jet segment to dominate during the study period-

Based on technology type, the ink-jet segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share during the estimated period. At the same time, the electrography segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2026.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, Europe garnered the major share in 2018, holding half of the total market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The other two regions assessed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global digital ink market include Dover Corporation, Zhuhai Print-Rite New Materials Corporation Limited (PMZ)Flint Group, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata Inx Corporation, Du Pont, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Toyo Inc., Sc Holdings Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, and Wikoff Color Corporation. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their position in the industry.

