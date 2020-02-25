﻿LONGWOOD, FL, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: SGSI) (the “Company” or “Spectrum”), a leading single source energy management technology and network services provider, today announced the appointment of Brynjar N. Meling to the Spectrum Board of Directors.

Mr. Meling is one of Norway’s most respected and well-known legal experts. He is the Chairman and owner of the Meling AS law firm in Norway, with offices in Stavanger and Oslo. Mr. Meling previously served as a board member of Spectrum’s WaveTech GmbH subsidiary.

“We are privileged that Brynjar has accepted this appointment and for his continued support of our company,” said CEO Roger Ponder. “Brynjar’s professional background, experience and in-depth knowledge of WaveTech enables him to contribute to our overall strategy and focus. I am thrilled to welcome Brynjar to the Board and look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Meling commented, “I am honored to be a member of the Board of Directors of Spectrum. I hope to represent a continuity with respect to the merger of Spectrum and WaveTech GmbH, and will work diligently to ensure that the company reaches its goal of becoming one of the leading players in telecommunications and next generation energy management. We have a great and proven technology and a unique business model that we believe will create a win/win situation for our customers and shareholders. WaveTech GmbH and Spectrum will deliver a complete solution for the energy and telecommunication industries.”

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCQB: SGSI) is a leading single-source technology and services provider, specializing in next-generation energy management, professional engineering and communications network infrastructure solutions. Spectrum’s highly scalable service platform model, proven out through engagements with tier-1 network operators in the United States, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia uniquely allows for the bundling of disparate services and technology products with a single provider, simplifying network deployment and maintenance with a comprehensive, cost-competitive one-stop-shop solution.

Spectrum’s patented energy management solution, Crystal Control Technology (CCT®), uniquely prevents lead sulphate crystal buildup, a primary cause of lead-acid battery failure. Integrated in the form of a microchip in the battery lid, CCT improves battery capacity, longevity and charging efficiency while concurrently reducing the lifetime service costs of a battery system. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at https://spectrumglobalsolutions.com/.

