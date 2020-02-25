Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Materials and Supplies Market by Service (Logistics, Manufacturing), Clinical Trial Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Phase (Phase 2, Phase 3), Medical Specialty (Oncology, Diabetes), and End User (Pharmaceutical, CRO)- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trial Materials & Supplies Market is expected to reach $25.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The factors such as growing advancements in clinical trial material supply chain process; emerging markets in developing regions; rising investments and government funding; and growing number of patent expiration are driving the growth of the global clinical trial materials and supplies market. However, the changing regulatory landscape is expected to hinder the growth of the global clinical trial materials and supplies market.



Based on services, the logistics and distribution segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising R&D cost, increased competition among small and mid-size manufacturers, and stringency over the prices of the medicine. Also, the increasing demand for biological and orphan drugs further promotes the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biologics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. However, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing interest of the drug manufacturers to outsource their clinical trials to the CROs.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the clinical trial materials and supplies market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the six major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

North America commanded the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth in this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases in the region, low cost of conducting a clinical trial as compared to the western region, and increasing government initiatives to conduct clinical trials. Moreover, due to the stringent regulations for importing clinical supplies, end-users are expected to strengthen their domestic presence in these countries.



