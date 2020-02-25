IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara Storage Inc. , a trailblazing leader in enterprise storage-as-a-service, today announced increased security for object data stored in Zadara Storage. Zadara is a Technology Alliance Partner with Veeam ® Software , the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™ .



Data is the lifeblood of any organization. As it continues to grow by leaps and bounds, companies face the escalating challenge of securing data from a variety of internal and external threats. With this announcement, Zadara and Veeam extend their powerful partnership to satisfy a tremendous need in the marketplace for a more robust data storage solution that effortlessly safeguards customer data with the latest technology – Object Storage Immutability. Zadara is proud to be one of the first companies, in the highly competitive data storage space, to support Veeam’s new backup immutability feature of Veeam Backup & Replication v10 in an on-premises storage device.

The Future of Data Security Is Here

“Listening carefully to customer needs, we customized this forward-thinking feature to protect data from accidental or malicious destruction,” explained Oded Kellner, Zadara VP product management. “In extending our close partnership with Veeam with support for S3 Object Lock and immutable backups, we are leading the way to ensure that immutability becomes a standard feature in cloud storage. Now Veeam customers will be more resilient, and our leading-edge technology will help minimize the risk and complexity of managing and safeguarding enterprise data storage.”

Zadara Object Storage Immutability ensures backup integrity by stopping stored objects from being deleted or overwritten during a specific retention timeframe. With Object Storage Immutability enabled on a container, it is impossible to modify or shorten the retention period for an existing object. Immutability ensures object version integrity and availability throughout the retention period – no matter how long.

“As the leading innovator of Cloud Data Management solutions, Veeam makes it even easier for our customers to protect object storage with the new Veeam Availability Suite v10,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer at Veeam. “Customers can enforce security and further protect their data against ransomware attacks via immutability, creating a unique capability for storage-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings like Zadara Storage that leverage the same proven Veeam solutions they already use today.”

Zadara is the first and only company to offer enterprise backup and recovery as a 100%-OpEx service. Zadara ensures that companies with large data centers can now dramatically simplify storage with the benefit of cloud technology and pay only for the storage they actually need, minimizing cost and supercharging ROI.

“Immutable backups, previously almost entirely applied to select use cases such as governance and compliance, have become increasingly critical for broader data protection needs – including continuity planning across human errors and comprehensive ransomware protection,” observed Deepak Mohan, research director, cloud infrastructure services at IDC. “Zadara’s ability to deliver pay-for-consumption immutable backup options for Veeam users, in both on-premises and cloud-adjacent locations, brings critically needed flexibility to enterprises and service providers looking to enhance their data protection practices against emerging risks in the environment.

Zadara’s support for Veeam Object Storage Immutability is available now for customer orders. All Zadara solutions feature 24/7/365 live support, proactive system management, periodic non-disruptive hardware upgrades, and a 100% uptime guarantee.

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed, by offering enterprise data storage as a fully managed service. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use service, helps companies be more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that advanced enterprise users demand. To deliver on this promise Zadara operates worldwide, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, and an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

