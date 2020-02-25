The Gilgamesh Collection initially will offer the cigars in medium and full-bodied strengths, each possessing a milder light-up due to the distance of the heat being further away from the palate.

The Gilgamesh Collection initially will offer the cigars in medium and full-bodied strengths, each possessing a milder light-up due to the distance of the heat being further away from the palate.

The Gilgamesh Collection is now available in limited quantity Preorders worldwide at the El Septimo website. The Collection will be available for sale worldwide in Mid-March of 2020. All other 40 blends of El Septimo Cigars can also be purchased globally at the El Septimo website, as well as through U.S retailers.

The Gilgamesh Collection is now available in limited quantity Preorders worldwide at the El Septimo website. The Collection will be available for sale worldwide in Mid-March of 2020. All other 40 blends of El Septimo Cigars can also be purchased globally at the El Septimo website, as well as through U.S retailers.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, Geneva, SA, makers of world-renowned premium cigars, has announced its latest addition to its growing collection. The Gilgamesh Collection will offer the brand’s first 50 ring gauge cigars.

The Gilgamesh Collection is named after “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” symbolizing one of the oldest stories written into existence. Based on the historical records of Assyrian King Gilgamesh who ruled in 2700 BC in Mesopotamia, King Gilgamesh was considered the strongest, wisest and most handsome of all mortals. His rule was so epic that great legends were inspired from his deeds afterwards. El Septimo’s new Collection is named after King Gilgamesh because as a brand in the premium cigar industry, El Septimo is known to inspire new products with groundbreaking ideas and research into growing and aging the best tobacco through precision farming, blending techniques, aging and rolling processes, and market research. El Septimo continues to step outside the box and encourage men and women alike to enjoy the premium cigar lifestyle, using science to find the most luxurious blends to pair with the most exclusive designs and packaging. This Epic symbolizes the love and pleasure that people take in enjoying God’s natural resources—which is exactly how one should feel when enjoying a premium El Septimo Cigar.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of La Grande Maison Younan Collection and El Septimo Cigars, explained El Septimo’s growing audience in the U.S. “Since acquiring El Septimo in early 2019, we have expanded the brand with new cigar offerings and U.S. distribution to make it easier to acquire our premium cigars. El Septimo is known for its larger gauge cigars due to the fact that each cigar is hand-assembled with many different tobacco leaves aged in different environments, providing exceptional flavors while engaging optimal aging and blending processes. Because our wrappers consist of 25-75% of the entire cigar’s flavor in our various collections, our bigger gauge cigars are known for providing an intense flavor due to the binder, tobacco filler, and wrapper ratio. However, due to the significant growth of the brand, we realized there was a market need for smaller gauge cigars so we concentrated on developing a new brand to satisfy this market.” The addition of the Gilgamesh Collection expands El Septimo’s offerings to now carry 42 different blends.

The Gilgamesh Collection initially will offer the cigars in medium and full-bodied strengths, each possessing a milder light-up due to the distance of the heat being further away from the palate. Wrapped in dark and oily Maduro wrappers, the two blends offer hints of a cedar aroma that evolve into scents of pine nuts and white pepper. Soft flavors of coffee and light cream notes find a presence on the tongue as an even ash builds, despite very little rotating. Smokers will experience a gradual pace with a perfect balance between thickness and length, as the final flavor profile ends with a spicy kick of chili flakes and black pepper, fully engaging the “seventh sense.” Like other cigars produced by El Septimo, The Gilgamesh Collection is sourced from exceptional Costa Rican plants that are grown in high altitude conditions. The tobacco is aged anywhere from five to fifteen years, allowing oils and flavors to develop while leaving behind an unusually rich and creamy smoke.

The Gilgamesh Collection is the second new Collection that El Septimo has offered in less than a year. The Alexandra Collection was introduced in June of 2019 as the first cigar line grown and blended exclusively for women. The company has sold more than 250,000 sticks this past year alone. “We continue to put significant resources into market research, testing, and blending techniques so that we stay ahead of the curve in satisfying the demands of the premium cigar market. Quality, experience and technical innovation will be the cornerstone of our growth strategy,” Younan concluded.

The Gilgamesh Collection is now available in limited quantity Preorders worldwide at the El Septimo Website. The Collection will be available for sale worldwide in Mid-March of 2020. All other 40 blends of El Septimo Cigars can also be purchased globally at the El Septimo Website, as well as through U.S retailers Cedar Room Fine Cigars & Lounge in Scottsdale, AZ, Stixx Private Cigar Lounge in Woodland Hills, CA, The French Laundry in Yountville, CA, and Conquistador Cigar Parlor in Brooklyn, NY.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection. The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva, SA ; Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris. It recently launched its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

Attachments

Alexandra Younan La Grande Maison Younan Collection 8187039600 ayounan@younancompany.com