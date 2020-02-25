Seattle, WA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mentoring remains the most powerful tool for creating meaningful relationships, furthering professional development, and increasing engagement and retention—and yet, as the workplace becomes more diverse, mentoring is becoming more challenging.

Bridging Differences for Better Mentoring by Lisa Fain, CEO of Center for Mentoring Excellence, and co-author Lois J. Zachary is the first comprehensive guide for helping mentors and mentees bridge gaps between and among cultures to make genuine connections and to learn from each other.

“The need for understanding differences intensifies as our world becomes more culturally complex,” says Fain. “Bridging Differences addresses how to improve mentoring relationships by increasing cultural competency, amplifying authenticity, and learning from differences.”

In the book, the co-authors detail fictional scenarios featuring three pairs of diverse mentors and mentees to illustrate how key concepts can play out in real life. They offer an array of accessible tools and strategies designed to help increase your self-awareness and prepare you to embrace and leverage differences in your mentoring relationships.

Bridging Differences for Better Mentoring, published by Berrett-Koehler Publishers, is available today.

About the Authors:

Lisa Fain is the CEO of the Center for Mentoring Excellence and a global speaker on the intersection of mentoring and inclusion. Lisa is also an executive coach and a former management-side employment attorney. Her passion for diversity and inclusion work fuels her strong conviction that leveraging differences creates a better workplace and drives better business results. This is her first book.

Lois Zachary is the founder of Leadership Development Services and its Center for Mentoring Excellence. Her book The Mentor's Guide is a primary resource for organizations that promote mentoring for leadership and learning. She is also the author of The Mentee's Guide, Creating a Mentoring Culture, and Starting Strong.

Bridging Differences has already received rave reviews:

“This book exposes one of mentoring’s biggest blind spots—mentors and mentees who assume similarity rather than difference—and provides insightful and practical advice for how to mentor and be mentored across all forms of diversity. A vital addition to the diversity and inclusion and mentoring field.” — Andrés T. Tapia, Senior Client Partner and Global Diversity and Inclusion Strategist, Korn Ferry, and author of The Inclusion Paradox

“Successful mentoring relationships must be authentic and inclusive. This practical hands-on guide to better mentoring by mentoring experts Fain and Zachary is not to be missed by anyone who wants to learn how to build deeper and more meaningful bridges across, under, and through difference.” — Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach for ten years and New York Times #1 bestselling author of Triggers, Mojo, and What Got You Here Won’t Get You There

“Fain and Zachary, luminaries in the mentoring field, deliver the definitive applied toolbox for genuinely inclusive mentorship. Any leader committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting diverse talent should personally hand a copy to every mentor and mentee in the organization.” — W. Brad Johnson, PhD, Professor of Psychology, US Naval Academy, and Faculty Associate, Johns Hopkins University

Paperback: 224 pages

Publisher: Berrett-Koehler Publishers

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1523085894

ISBN-13: 978-1523085897

Product Dimensions: 7 x 0.6 x 9.9 inches

Attachment

Sarah McGranahan Weaving Influence (734) 854-3486 sarahmcgranahan@weavinginfluence.com