As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 21 February, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 21 0805 for 42.5 m.kr. nominal value. Settlement date is 26 February 2020 and the total outstanding nominal value of the series will then be 19,956,500,000 kr.