Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Be a part of the digital health movement and learn new, design and implement advanced digital marketing strategies specific to your own brand and campaigns. Join a rapidly expanding network of leading digital marketing pioneers willing to share their own digital strategies that have transformed their campaigns and organization's overall success in a unique, interactive, 'TED-style' environment in San Diego in May 2020.



May's event is specifically designed to help medical device marketing professionals overcome their digital marketing challenges in an ever-evolving industry. Over 3 days, you can expect to learn over two years worth of new actionable digital marketing strategies, direct from the experts who have transformed their own organization's campaigns to resounding financial success.



Designed BY industry, FOR industry! This is not your ordinary B2B marketing event. The MedDev eMarketing Summit will eradicate dreaded Seminar Syndrome we've all experienced in the past. We will be providing Marketing Executives with an interactive and dialogue-driven environment filled with panel discussions, engaging case studies, roundtables, TED-style talks, keynotes, hands-on sessions and more providing unbridled access to best practices, valuable insights, tools and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns.



Take advantage of future innovative marketing and sales trends to position your business for success. Unlock disruptive revenue growth strategies, gain aggressive market share, build stronger brands and secure your own personal success as a marketing leader. From hands-on training to breakout sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions, you'll get valuable insights, tools, and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns, whether you're new to digital marketing or an experienced veteran.



Why Attend?

Dedicated specifically to device, pharma, biotech & health IT marketing professionals

Learn 2 years of digital marketing leadership strategies and approaches in just 2 days

Unique TED-style format to enhance your event learning and networking experience

Gain multiple innovative go-to-market & take-home strategies

Participate in dialogue-driven sessions, case studies, workshops, roundtables and interactive presentations

Network with healthcare's marketing revolutionaries and join our growing community of digital marketing professionals

What Will You Learn?

Advancing the healthcare social media #Revolution

Building a content supply chain that works

Targeting and segmentation based on your audience data

The art and science of customer experience marketing

AI / AR / VR and machine learning to automate journeys

Bridging marketing and IT in a digital revolution

Enhance your multichannel digital campaigns direct to patients and physicians

Utilize big data to tell stories and streamline your pipelines

Disruptive marketing strategies

Benefits

50+ leading industry speakers

14+ networking sessions

250+ senior participants

16 digital marketing providers

Sample agenda from last years conference:

Pre-Conference Workshop Day - Monday, May 13th, 2019



9:45am - 10:00am

Workshop A Registration



10:00am - 1:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop A: 'Paradigms at War: A Crash Course In Strategy'



2:45pm - 3:00pm

Workshop B Registration



3:00pm - 6:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop B: 'Creating an Innovation Ecosystem to Disrupt Healthcare via Developing a Data-Based AI Solution for your Customers'



Main Conference Day One - Tuesday, May 14th, 2019



7:30am - 8:40am

Registration and Refreshments for Attendees in Exhibit / Tech Showcase Hall



8:40am - 8:55am

Collaboration is King! Ice Breaker



8:55am - 9:00am

Welcome and Chairpersons Introduction & Opening Remarks



9:00am - 9:30am

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION: Building Greater Intimacy with Clients and Profit from ROR (Return on Relationship)



9:30am - 10:00am

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION: The Healthcare Search & SEO World in 2019



10:00am - 10:30am

Developing a Benchmarking Framework to Effectively Execute your Healthcare Strategy



10:30am - 11:00am

Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



11:00am - 11:30am

Go To Market IDN Strategies in A Changing Healthcare Landscape



11:30am - 12:00pm

Be the Brand Patients want you to be: The Power of Intelligent Mobile Adherence Solutions



12:00pm - 12:45pm

PANEL DISCUSSION: Leading Change: Transforming your Organization in a Rapidly Advancing Digital Health Landscape



12:45pm - 2:00pm

Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall

2019 BioPharma eMarketing Summit Stream

2019 MedDev eMarketing Summit Stream



2:00pm - 2:30pm

Social & Digital Empowerment of Patients: GSK's Living with Lupus Story

Driving Organic Growth Without Relying on Conventional Marketing Strategies



2:30pm - 3:00pm

Physicians' Perspectives: Leveraging HCPs' Use of Digital Technology to Your Brands Advantage

Content is king. Creating a Digital Storybook to Nurture your Customers



3:00pm - 3:30pm

Age of Age

Utilizing Digital Strategy to Create a Content Engagement & Conversion Funnel for Patients



3:30pm - 4:00pm

Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



4:00pm - 4:30pm

Artificial Intelligence Super Hearing for Healthcare Marketers: Detecting Weak-but-Important Signals of Customer Behavior

Digital Health Analytics: Cracking the Data Conundrum to Identify New Patient Sets



4:30pm - 5:00pm

Beyond the Pill: Sanofi's Approach to Digital Therapeutics & Driving Improved Outcomes for Patients

Stop Selling Products. Start Solving Problems: Elevating your B2B Business via Segmentation and Digital Utilization



5:00pm - 5:30pm

Customer Experience Marketing for New Products in Emerging Markets

PANEL DISCUSSION: Developing Successful Digital Campaigns for New Product Launches



5:30pm Onwards

Chairs Closing Remarks, Drinks Reception and End of Day One



Main Conference Day Two - Wednesday, May 15th, 2019



7:40am - 8:55am

Continental Breakfast for Conference Participants

2019 BioPharma eMarketing Summit Stream

2019 MedDev eMarketing Summit Stream



8:55am - 9:00am

Chairpersons Introduction & Opening Remarks



9:00am - 9:30am

PANEL: Capitalizing on Social Data and Predictive Analytics to Significantly Improve Online Customer Engagement

CentrePoint Marketing: A Customer-centric, Value Exchanging (CCVE) Approach to Successful Product Launches Digitally



9:30am - 10:00am

Designing your Social Program Content Distribution Plan for Success

Digital U-Turn: Transitioning from B2B to B2C Model Utilizing Digital



10:00am - 10:30am

Re-Aligning your B2B Marketing & Sales Teams via New Digital Strategies

Achieve Commercial Excellence: Align Sales and Marketing Strategies that Drive Success in the Field



10:30am - 11:00am

Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



11:00am - 11:30am

A Novartis Case Study: The Story of Biome: What are the challenges for Pharma to Accomplish this?

Lifecycle of Engagement: Leveraging Digital & Big Data Profiling



11:30am - 12:00pm

Utilizing Social Platforms to Maximize your Brand via Storytelling

A Startup Guide to Profitably Connecting Patients with your Physicians



12:00pm - 1:15pm

Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall



1:15pm - 1:45pm

Digital Health in the Emerging Markets: How eMarketing is advancing in Asia, Latin America and Central Asia

True Marketing Leadership: Creating a Digital Culture that Resonates with your Customers



1:45pm - 2:15pm

Maximizing Digital and Social for Patient activation and Commercial Success

FUTURE PROOF: Bots, Bytes and Briefings. How the Future of Marketing is Already Here



2:15pm - 2:45pm

Managing Prescription Drug Advertising Risks While Innovating in Social Media Marketing

Brand Storytelling: Listening to the Consumer Data to Enhance your Approach



2:45pm - 3:10pm

Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



3:10pm - 3:40pm

Bridging the Gap Between Marketing and IT in a Digital Revolution

Streamlining Sales with Content Marketing to Deliver the Right Message at the Right Time



3:40pm - 4:10pm

Maximizing Brand Potential: Enhancing Physician Engagement Using a Multi- Channel Approach

Consumer Data Insights: Partnering with Influencers to Extend Consumer Audience Reach



4:10pm - 4:40pm

Measuring Digital Analytics to Enhance the Corporate Reputation

Targeted Digital Strategy for Healthcare Customer Experience (Cx)



4:40pm -5:10pm

Capitalizing on Successful Data-Driven Decision-Making via Harmonizing your Marketing and IT Divisions

Perfecting the Art and Science of Customer Experience Marketing



5:10pm

Chairs Wrap-up & Conclusion of 2019 West Summit

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxrmbl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900