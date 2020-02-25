HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global diversified packaging companies, has announced organizational updates to its Global Industrial and Consumer Products divisions, led by Executive Vice President Rodger Fuller.



James Harrell will serve as Vice President, Americas Industrial, with responsibilities for Sonoco’s integrated Paper/Industrial Converted Products operations in the U.S./Canada, Latin America and Brazil; Reels and Recycling in the U.S.; and Fiber Protective Packaging. Harrell previously served as Vice President, Tubes and Cores, U.S. and Canada.

Adam Wood will remain Vice President, Paper/Industrial Converted Products, Europe, Middle East, Australia/NZ, and Michel Schmidlin remains Division Vice President & General Manager, Sonoco Conitex/Asia.

Jeff Tomaszewski will serve as Vice President, North America Consumer and Global Rigid Paper & Closures (RPC), with responsibilities for Sonoco’s Global RPC; Flexible Packaging; Trident graphics management; Plastics Food; Display & Packaging and the Consumer Technology organization. Tomaszewski previously served as Vice President, Global Rigid Paper & Closures and Display & Packaging.

Jim Lassiter will serve as Division Vice President, Healthcare and Protective Solutions, to further develop the Company’s growing Healthcare Solutions businesses, including Sonoco ThermoSafe and the newly acquired Thermoform Engineered Quality, LLC and Plastique Holdings, LTD, (together TEQ).

Greg Munoz, Staff Vice President, Supply Management and Logistics, and Mike Pope, Segment Vice President, Perimeter of the Store, also will each report to Fuller.

An organizational chart is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e28021d1-6f08-4728-9325-ce4c5e200e96

