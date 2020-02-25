New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443599/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$208.9 Billion by the year 2025, Aquaculture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aquaculture will reach a market size of US$14.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood
Needs of the Masses
Aquaculture: Fast Facts
Recent Market Activity
Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient
Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth
Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern
Aquatic EcoSystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply
Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption
Surges
Global Aquaculture Production on an Upward Trajectory
Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries
Worldwide
Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production
Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by
Molluscs
Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices
USA
China
Japan
India
Norway
Vietnam
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future
Growth
Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aquaculture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
American Abalone Farms (USA)
Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (Norway)
Bakkafrost (Denmark)
Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc. (USA)
Camanchaca (Chile)
Cermaq ASA (Norway)
Cooke Aquaculture (Canada)
Dainichi Corporation (Japan)
Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile)
Grieg Seafood ASA (Norway)
Marine Harvest ASA (Norway)
Marine Harvest Canada (Canada)
Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Japan)
Multiexport Foods (Chile)
Nireus S.A. (Greece)
Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)
Norway Royal Salmon ASA (Norway)
SalMar ASA (Norway)
Sea Watch International Ltd. (USA)
Selonda Aquaculture S.A. (Greece)
Stolt Sea Farm (Spain)
Stehr Group (Australia)
Tassal Group Ltd. (Australia)
Taylor Shellfish, Inc. (USA)
The Nueva Pescanova Group (Spain)
Unima Group (France)
Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.(China)
Aquaculture Technology/Equipment Providers
AKVA Group (Norway)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Aquacare Environment, Inc. (USA)
Farmocean International A.B. (Sweden)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich
Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Skin Care from Seafood
Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Key Nutritional Facts
Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with
More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500-1000,
200-500,and Less than 200 Milligrams
Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein
Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion
Bridging Supply-Demand Gap
Major Salmon Species
Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key
Statistical Data
Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics, and
Transportation Drive Market Penetration
Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Major Organic Species
Organic Seafood Market
Organic Food: Product Life Cycle
Distribution Channels
Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition,
Presents Significant Growth Opportunities
Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major
Contributors to Global Fish Supply
Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to
Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa
Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture
Signals Growth Opportunities
Demand for Aquafeed Surges
Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance
Small Scale Aquacultures: ’Talk of the Town’
Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns,
Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture
Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need
of the Hour
Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish
Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and
Aquaculture Market
Blockchain Technology
Sensors, Big Data & AIS
Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related
Products
Externalities
Food Security
Quality
Tariffs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aquaculture Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aquaculture Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aquaculture Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Aquaculture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Aquaculture Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Aquaculture Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Aquaculture Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Aquaculture: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Aquaculture Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Aquaculture Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Aquaculture Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Aquaculture Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Aquaculture Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Aquaculture Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Aquaculture Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Aquaculture Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Aquaculture Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Aquaculture Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Aquaculture Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Aquaculture Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Aquaculture: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Aquaculture Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Aquaculture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Aquaculture Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Aquaculture Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Aquaculture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Aquaculture Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 154
