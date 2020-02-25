New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443599/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$208.9 Billion by the year 2025, Aquaculture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aquaculture will reach a market size of US$14.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich

Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Skin Care from Seafood

Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Key Nutritional Facts

Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with

More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500-1000,

200-500,and Less than 200 Milligrams

Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Major Salmon Species

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key

Statistical Data

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics, and

Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Major Organic Species

Organic Seafood Market

Organic Food: Product Life Cycle

Distribution Channels

Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition,

Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major

Contributors to Global Fish Supply

Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to

Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture

Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: ’Talk of the Town’

Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns,

Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need

of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and

Aquaculture Market

Blockchain Technology

Sensors, Big Data & AIS

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related

Products

Externalities

Food Security

Quality

Tariffs





