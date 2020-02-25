SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, today announced that it has joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA). The IDSA is a non-profit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices and resources. The Alliance and ForgeRock share a strong belief that Identity is at the center of security.

"ForgeRock is thrilled to join the IDSA, working with other industry leaders to promote and demonstrate the value of taking an identity-centric approach to security," said Ben Goodman, senior vice president, global business and corporate development, ForgeRock. "The ForgeRock Identity Platform is a comprehensive digital identity solution for customers, employees and things, and our goal is to help people simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock's participation with the IDSA gives our customers access to even more best practices, frameworks and common use cases to extend their identity strategies.”

IDSA: An Ecosystem of Trust

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. ForgeRock’s expertise, award-winning technology and industry thought leadership brings a welcomed and new perspective to the Alliance. The company’s strong push into Identity Governance and Administration combined with its cloud-first approach to Identity and Access Management is driving growth and customer success.

“As our State of Identity report indicated, organizations are overwhelmingly concerned about identity-related breaches and believe that strong workforce and customer identity management practices can help mitigate the risk,” said Julie Smith, Executive Director of the IDSA. “The addition of ForgeRock to the Alliance, brings another leading voice to the conversation and helps us expand our thought leadership and resources to the customer identity management and IoT security challenges that organizations are facing.”

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment.

