The properties listed on Homepie during its first 30 days properties were worth a combined $69 million. Homepie is a provider of do-it-yourself tools for homebuyers and sellers who wish to transact without a real estate broker.

The properties listed on Homepie during its first 30 days properties were worth a combined $69 million. Homepie is a provider of do-it-yourself tools for homebuyers and sellers who wish to transact without a real estate broker.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homepie, Inc®, a provider of do-it-yourself tools for homebuyers and sellers who wish to transact without a real estate broker, announced their 107th property listing in the first 30 days since their launch. Three properties have pending offers from Buyers and transaction closures are anticipated to happen in the coming days.



Homepie is an innovative technological response to the market’s strong demand for a space that enables home buyers and sellers to connect directly with each other in real time. This field of connecting buyers and sellers without a licensed real estate agent is called a peer to peer transaction, allowing parties to avoid real estate commissions.

“Many people are surprised to learn that no law exists that forces a home seller to work with a licensed agent to sell their property,” says Brad Rice, CEO of Homepie. “Our easy to use transaction wizard walks both buyers and sellers through the transaction from start to finish with confidence, while always having live help available. Homepie provides all of the necessary documents, contracts, and disclosures so consumers don’t have to search for these on their own. Additionally, our service providers can assist with optional closing services for mortgage, escrow, title, insurance, home inspections, and so much more.”

In Los Angeles County, where the average home value is $535,000 according to housing data provider CoreLogic, keeping the 6% of a home’s value that would normally compensate real estate agents involved in the deal works out to about $32,000 in consumer savings.

Homepie’s website provides a safe, secure platform for guided negotiation of real estate sales online between a home buyer and seller. For those who would like to avoid the largest cost in a real estate transaction, they can manage contracts, provide the required legal disclosures, and all other paperwork needed for property transactions. These tools are available for free to consumers on Homepie.com. Homepie receives advertising and fee revenue from lenders, inspectors, appraisers, escrow, insurance, and more. However, users of the Homepie platform are not obligated to use these partners.

With over 100 homes on the platform that homebuyers cannot access through a real estate agent, Homepie.com is quickly becoming a valued resource of properties that buyers may not be able to find anywhere else.

About Homepie

Homepie is the place where savvy consumers go for commission-free help to buy or sell homes. Today, nearly 1 in 10 home sales already close directly between buyer and seller without a real estate agent. Now, with Homepie’s central online marketplace and a simple step-by-step process, anyone can do the same with confidence. Homepie has all the tools to list, market, search, view, offer, negotiate, and auto-generate a purchase agreement that is digitally signed. Best of all, it’s 100% free to consumers, as the recommended service providers (lenders, insurance, inspectors, etc.) cover the costs. Homepie takes the worry and guesswork out of home buying and selling. Learn how at homepie.com

Media Contact

Sean Crosier 805-507-2238

pr@homepie.com

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6310bd8-a1a3-4329-b266-cd310500ff33

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98c6a832-0739-4919-80ef-61021bc436ff