FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) is issuing a Consumer Protection Warning on ABC Roofing Corp. of Coral Springs, Florida, which is being sued for fraud, violation of Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, breach of contract, negligence, violations of the Florida Building Code and damages exceeding $30,000 as a result of faulty roofing work done on her Coral Springs home.



Attorney Cathy Lerman hired ABC Roofing to replace her old roof with a new, updated roofing system. She filed the complaint in Broward County Circuit Court after suffering through extensive delays, poor workmanship, and an unwillingness on the part of ABC to remediate the situation.

Under the terms of their contract, ABC Roofing was to perform services including removing the prior roof, replacing all rotten sheathing, re-nailing the old roof deck, and installing the new roofing system. According to the complaint filed in Broward County Circuit Court, ABC failed to provide those services in compliance with the manufacturer’s specifications and the Building Code, leaving Lerman with a partially-installed, faulty and leak-prone roof that cost thousands more to fix.

The suit was filed after ABC refused to refund any part of the project fee, or otherwise pay for the damages it caused, including fees paid for unperformed work.

“I am appalled by what I had to go through with ABC Roofing,” said Lerman. “To make matters worse, I can’t understand how the Coral Springs building department overlooked the myriad code violations that took place. My hope is that this lawsuit will bring about better accountability, not only on the part of ABC, but also for the building department, so that others are spared from suffering the same problems I had. I also expect regulators to investigate this matter and determine exactly how this roof passed inspection TWICE by the Coral Springs Building Department when it was clearly and totally out of compliance with the Florida Building Code.”

ABC’s website states: “Our reputation is based on honesty, loyalty, as well as a commitment to excellent service and satisfying our customers every need.”

ABC should stand by its words and do right by its customers,” Lerman added. “Residents of Coral Springs should not assume that just because the Building Department approves a contractor’s work that the work was done correctly or in compliance with the Florida Building Code. I urge residents who have had new roofs installed to have their roofs inspected by a reputable roofing expert to determine if it was installed in compliance with manufacturer’s specifications and the Building Code, particularly if they used ABC Roofing Corp” Lerman said.