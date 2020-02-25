New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioburden testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, in terms of value, from 2016 to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2026. Bioburden testing, or total viable count checking, is the monitoring of microbial contamination levels on or in a medical device or drug. Bioburden contamination can derive from the raw materials used in the manufacturing process, or be introduced via the workforce or manufacturing operation. The market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as the increase in government initiatives to encourage bioburden analysis tools.

Moreover, the high risk of microbial contamination and bioburden during pharmaceutical and biological processing is deliberated to be a key factor encouraging the implementation of various biological safety practices by governments and private organizations. Simultaneously, the growth in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries would directly impact the growth of the bioburden testing market. The rising number of product recalls due to contamination of microbial would also propel the market growth significantly. However, the expensive nature of enumeration instruments would cause hindrance to the expansion of target industry.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2494

Leading players in the industry are focused on bringing in new products with modified technologies for faster and reliable testing. For instance, in October 2018, SGS SA acquired IBR Inc., an organization for non-clinical contract research (CRO). IBR Inc. focuses on essential services for the production of biologics, biosimilars and vaccines in biopharmaceutical research and offers a range of filter testing and particle counting services.

It is expected that increasing awareness of bioburden testing in emerging economies will provide the global market with a significant escalation. Developing countries in the region of Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries such as China, India and Brazil are anticipated to propel the growth of bioburden testing. For instance, China is the world's second-largest R&D investor in the industry. Similarly, Brazil is a pioneer in industrial biotechnology research and investment, particularly in cellulosic sugars and agri-business.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Autofluorescence II type test method is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Autofluorescence I remain the chief revenue generating segment in the global Bioburden testing market.

Automated growth detection culture instruments are commonly used in clinical laboratories to detect a wide array of microorganisms. The use of this technology allows for more rapid detection of microbial growth while decreasing laboratory workload. For instance, bioMérieux has launched EviSight Compact, which utilizes algorithmic technology to detect the microbial growth.

In August 2018, Nelson Labs acquired New Jersey-based Gibraltar Laboratories. The acquisition was intended to extend the company’s outsourced testing capabilities to serve the pharmaceutical and medical device industries better. Gibraltar is known for USP compendial microbiology, sterility assurance and analytical chemistry testing.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in the target industry. The geographical segment accounted for USD 193.1 million in 2018. Presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements, and rising focus on precision medicine are among the key factors driving the market growth for bioburden testing in this region.

The global bioburden testing market is slightly fragmented with major players such as Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomérieux SA, Pacific Biolabs, Wuxi Apptec, STERIS Laboratories, Nelson Laboratories LLC, and Sartorius AG, collectively constituting a competitive market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bioburden-testing-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the bioburden testing market on the basis of test method, applications, end use and region:

Test Method Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Automated Detection of Growth Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables & Accessories Software

Staining Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables & Accessories Software

Autofluorescence I Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables & Accessories

Autofluorescence II Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables & Accessories

ATP-Bioluminescence Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables & Accessories Software

Cytometry Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables & Accessories

Other Instrument Reagent/Kits Consumables & Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Raw Materials

Process Water

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Process Equipment

Manufacturing Personnel

Manufacturing Environmental Monitoring Heating System Ventilation System Air-Conditioning System

Packaging/Bulk Finished Products

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Cell Banks

Academic Research Institutes

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2494

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Browse more similar reports on Pharmaceutical category by Reports And Data

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-market

Pigmentation Disorders Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pigmentation-disorders-market

Xerosis Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/xerosis-treatment-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com