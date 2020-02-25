New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioburden testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, in terms of value, from 2016 to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2026. Bioburden testing, or total viable count checking, is the monitoring of microbial contamination levels on or in a medical device or drug. Bioburden contamination can derive from the raw materials used in the manufacturing process, or be introduced via the workforce or manufacturing operation. The market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as the increase in government initiatives to encourage bioburden analysis tools.
Moreover, the high risk of microbial contamination and bioburden during pharmaceutical and biological processing is deliberated to be a key factor encouraging the implementation of various biological safety practices by governments and private organizations. Simultaneously, the growth in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries would directly impact the growth of the bioburden testing market. The rising number of product recalls due to contamination of microbial would also propel the market growth significantly. However, the expensive nature of enumeration instruments would cause hindrance to the expansion of target industry.
Leading players in the industry are focused on bringing in new products with modified technologies for faster and reliable testing. For instance, in October 2018, SGS SA acquired IBR Inc., an organization for non-clinical contract research (CRO). IBR Inc. focuses on essential services for the production of biologics, biosimilars and vaccines in biopharmaceutical research and offers a range of filter testing and particle counting services.
It is expected that increasing awareness of bioburden testing in emerging economies will provide the global market with a significant escalation. Developing countries in the region of Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries such as China, India and Brazil are anticipated to propel the growth of bioburden testing. For instance, China is the world's second-largest R&D investor in the industry. Similarly, Brazil is a pioneer in industrial biotechnology research and investment, particularly in cellulosic sugars and agri-business.
Further key findings from the report suggest
