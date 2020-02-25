PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), today announced that online direct-to-consumer grocer, FreshDirect , has chosen the company to power its digital marketing efforts. Known for their quality of grocery and service, the partnership will enable FreshDirect to deliver personalized customer experiences leveraging Selligent’s Universal Customer Profile to tie together demographic, behavioral and transactional data for a unified view of the customer.



FreshDirect is a leading online grocer in the U.S., delivering premium quality fresh-from-the-farm foods and brand-name groceries. In addition to same-day delivery, FreshDirect offers scheduled deliveries for fresh food straight from the source ordered up to seven days in advance, and an on-demand service with a curated selection of fresh food, prepared meals, grocery essentials and other items.

FreshDirect will use Selligent’s email and mobile capabilities to deliver custom and personalized engagement to customers in their preferred channels. Through Selligent’s drag and drop journey map visualization, FreshDirect will be able to easily set up and view entire customer journeys across email, mobile, direct mail, calling campaigns and retargeting.

“Personal, one-to-one relationships are so important for brands like FreshDirect, and they thrive on truly understanding customers’ needs to deliver products and services that match high expectations,” said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Selligent. “Activating customer data has never been more important for brands striving for excellence, growth, and tighter bonds with consumers. We are thrilled to be working with FreshDirect to extend their approach to quality, connection and service, which drives ultimate customer experiences and long-term loyalty.”

“We’ve long leveraged technology to help our business package and deliver fresh food to our loyal customers. Selligent will strengthen our technology program to deepen the relationships we have with existing customers and also expand our reach,” said Evan Frank, Sr. Director of Marketing Operations at FreshDirect. “Our business is rooted in quality – not only in our products – but also in the way we engage with our community, delivering truly personalized experiences. With Selligent, we’ll take that customer intelligence and understanding to the next level to better target new customer segments and deliver the level of experiences and excellence we strive for every day.”

FreshDirect joins Selligent’s vast retail and e-commerce client roster with global brands such as Camper Footwear and Kroger-owned Vitacost , among others.

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a global network of partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with the team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a food tech company and the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. In 2016, FreshDirect expanded its portfolio with the launch of FoodKick, an on-demand business that caters to the needs of urban dwellers with a curated selection of food, alcohol, and essentials—all delivered in as little as an hour. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com or www.foodkick.com .

