OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Price , the company pioneering AI-driven dynamic pricing and revenue management software, today announced that it has partnered with TRACK , powered by TravelNet Solutions, a property management software solution for short-term and vacation rental providers, to enable joint customers to effortlessly manage and price rental inventory. Built around the industry’s leading CRM, TRACK’s integrated modules deliver the best end-to-end experience for management companies, owners, and guests.



The new software integration, available today, delivers consistent value to property managers by dynamically pricing — and thus generating additional revenue from — properties within the TRACK software. The systems work seamlessly together to apply industry-leading pricing AI to vast quantities of property data. By continuously collecting property availability, rate, reservation, and other relevant information from TRACK, the Perfect Price dynamic pricing engine is able to update TRACK with data-driven pricing recommendations that are designed to maximize revenue. Perfect Price’s dynamic pricing technology works diligently in the background to price properties each day with little or no intervention necessary.

“Property managers today face incredible hurdles manually interpreting historical and marketplace data to know how to accurately price their properties. With TRACK and Perfect Price, this time and resource-intensive work is done automatically,” said Alex Shartsis, founder and CEO of Perfect Price. “Our software dynamically adjusts rates based on a number of factors, such as vacancies, demand, seasonality, and market competition. We also provide tools that track utilization and revenue performance for every property on a monthly basis so that property managers can make informed decisions. We’re excited to offer joint customers the peace of mind knowing that every property will be booked at the exact price that will yield the most revenue at that moment.”

“TRACK is always striving for new integrations that will create efficiency and value to help our clients achieve their goals,” said Ryan Bailey, CEO of TravelNet Solutions. “Our award-winning software, paired with Perfect Price’s next-generation dynamic pricing will empower property managers and owners to create world-class guest experiences that drive long-term revenue growth.”

To learn more about Perfect Price or to speak with a representative about how dynamic pricing may fit within your organization, please visit www.perfectprice.com .

About Perfect Price

Perfect Price uses AI to deliver dynamic pricing optimization through decision automation, identify hidden patterns and anomalies in data in real-time so that large companies can better predict demand, optimize prices and make more money. The only cloud-based AI platform built for pricing and revenue management, Perfect Price uses powerful artificial intelligence to analyze inventory, historical sales data, competitor pricing, consumer demand, and other externalities in order to adjust prices in real-time. Designed for enterprises in dynamic industries, Perfect Price ensures a reliable data-driven approach to pricing that delivers immediate value while eliminating the guesswork, complexity, and cost associated with traditional pricing methods. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Perfect Price is backed by leading technology investors. Businesses around the world rely on Perfect Price to maximize revenue, profitability, and growth. For more information, please visit www.perfectprice.com .

About TRACK

Celebrating its 20th year serving the hospitality industry, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) provides integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including the TRACK Property Management System, CRM, and Call Center as well as a full suite of digital marketing services. TNS is on a mission to transform how hospitality works and our vision of the future is a world where every hospitality company is able to compete on a level playing field. To learn more about how TNS can help you, please visit www.tnsinc.com .