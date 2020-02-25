New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443590/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, ENT Custom Trays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$671.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$744.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ENT Custom Trays will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH

B Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products, LLC

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.

Kimal Plc

Medical Action Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Med-Italia Biomedica Srl

Medline Industries, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Rocialle Limited

Smith & Nephew, PLC

Teleflex Medical







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Healthcare Centers and Demand for Medical Kits and Trays

Ensuring Safety through Kits and Trays

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Drive Demand

Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in ORs

Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains

Factors Abetting Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by

Order of Importance

Factors Restraining Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by

Order of Importance

Disposable Kits Gain Popularity in Orthopedic Implant Industry

Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery

Waste Minimization Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools

Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

Gray Markets - A Concern





Total Companies Profiled: 60

