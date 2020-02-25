New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443590/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, ENT Custom Trays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$671.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$744.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ENT Custom Trays will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443590/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Kits & Trays Market - A Review
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth
Analysis by Product Segment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)
B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)
C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
Cypress Medical Products, LLC (USA)
Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kimal Plc (UK)
Medical Action Industries, Inc. (USA)
Med-Italia Biomedica Srl (Italy)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
Rocialle Limited (UK)
Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)
Teleflex Medical (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare Centers and Demand for Medical Kits and Trays
Ensuring Safety through Kits and Trays
Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Drive Demand
Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in ORs
Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains
Factors Abetting Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by
Order of Importance
Factors Restraining Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by
Order of Importance
Disposable Kits Gain Popularity in Orthopedic Implant Industry
Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery
Waste Minimization Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits
Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools
Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
Gray Markets - A Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: ENT Custom Trays (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: ENT Custom Trays (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: ENT Custom Trays (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Laceration Kits (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Laceration Kits (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Laceration Kits (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: I.V. Start Kits (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: I.V. Start Kits (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: I.V. Start Kits (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Angiography/Angioplasty (Product Segment) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Angiography/Angioplasty (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Angiography/Angioplasty (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Open Heart Surgery (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Open Heart Surgery (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Open Heart Surgery (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Custom Ob/Gyn (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Custom Ob/Gyn (Product Segment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Custom Ob/Gyn (Product Segment) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: General Delivery Kits (Product Segment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: General Delivery Kits (Product Segment) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: General Delivery Kits (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Custom Basin Kits (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Custom Basin Kits (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Custom Basin Kits (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Ophthalmic Custom Trays (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Ophthalmic Custom Trays (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Ophthalmic Custom Trays (Product Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 31: Hysterectomy Kits (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Hysterectomy Kits (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 33: Hysterectomy Kits (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Urology Kits (Product Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Urology Kits (Product Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Urology Kits (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Orthopedic Kits & Trays (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Orthopedic Kits & Trays (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Orthopedic Kits & Trays (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 40: CVP/TPN Start Kits (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: CVP/TPN Start Kits (Product Segment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: CVP/TPN Start Kits (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 43: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in the
United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and
Trays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 62: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in France
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Prepackaged Medical Kits
and Trays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 82: Rest of World Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Rest of World Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 84: Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 60
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443590/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: