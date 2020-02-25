NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uri Kenig will join World Education Services (WES) as chief operating officer and deputy executive director on February 26, 2020.



Kenig will work closely with WES leadership to optimize processes for managing more than 500,000 applications for academic credential evaluations a year. He will also seek to identify new opportunities to serve customers and collaborate with partner organizations around the globe. Now in its 46th year of operations, WES is the leading credential evaluation service in North America. WES evaluations are widely recognized by more than 2,500 educational, business, and governmental institutions throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m thrilled to join WES at a pivotal moment of growth,” said Kenig. “The organization has a legacy of helping almost three million individuals to obtain the documentation they need to move forward with their education and careers. The opportunity to enhance that impact is phenomenal.”

Kenig specializes in helping organizations optimize and expand their operations. He most recently served as senior vice president of growth and operations at Urbanspace, a New York and London-based company. Prior to that he was an operating partner at a New York-based private equity firm, Garnett Station Partners, where he oversaw substantial growth at two U.S. businesses, each with a national footprint. Kenig also served in several senior leadership positions at BK Corporation, where he oversaw the revitalization of the company's Canadian operations and was responsible for a portfolio of over 1,200 franchises across 13 states. He ensured effective expansion, operational excellence, and revenue generation. Kenig joins WES with personal experience as an international student and immigrant to the United States from Israel.

“Uri is an important addition to our senior leadership as we develop and execute our ambitious plan for the coming years. He comes to the organization with a proven track record of leading organizations in both the U.S. and Canada to improve their services,” said Esther Benjamin, CEO and executive director of WES. “I am excited to partner with him to improve our customers’ experience, and to optimize our operations so that we can focus on new and innovative ways to positively affect the lives and outcomes for international students, immigrants, and refugees we serve.”

About WES

Founded in 1974, World Education Services Inc. (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to helping international students, immigrants, and refugees achieve their educational and workplace goals in the United States and Canada. WES evaluates and advocates for the recognition of international education qualifications, and for integrating immigrants into the workforce. Over the course of more than 45 years, WES has provided credential evaluations to nearly three million individuals from around the globe.

For more information, contact Ashley Craddock, senior director of strategic communications, World Education Services. T: 512.212.3998 E: acraddock@WES.org.



