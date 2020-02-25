Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 25 February, 2020

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 6/2020

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 25 February 2020.

Name: Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski Reason for filing: Insider Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 24 February 2020 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 46,800 Price: 0.35

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment