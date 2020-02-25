Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 25 February, 2020
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 6/2020

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 25 February 2020.

Name:Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
Reason for filing:Insider
Company name:Cemat A/S
Identification code and name:ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type:Purchase
Date: 24 February 2020
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares:46,800
Price:0.35

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment