NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed sale to Thoma Bravo, LLC.



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On February 17, 2020, Instructure announced that it had signed an amended and restated merger agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $49 per share in cash. On February 24, 2020, Thoma Bravo commenced a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Instructure common stock. The tender offer is scheduled to close on March 20, 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Instructure’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Indeed, Instructure’s stock has recently traded well above the $49 per share deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Instructure stockholders.

If you own shares of Instructure and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.