GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Voice Quality Analyzer , which is now enhanced to support Perceptual Objective Listening Quality Analysis (POLQA) version 3.0.



[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/voice-quality-testing.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/voice-quality-analyzer-supports-POLQA-ver3.0-newsletter.html ]

“POLQA, the successor of Perceptual Evaluation of Speech Quality (PESQ) (ITU-T P.862) analysis, is the next generation voice quality testing standard for fixed, mobile and IP-based networks. Based on ITU-T P.863 standard, POLQA supports the HD-quality speech coding and network transport technology, with higher accuracy for 3G, 4G/LTE and VoIP networks. Upgrading to the 3rd edition of ITU-T P.863, POLQA extends its scope and applicability towards 5G telephony and OTT codecs”, said Robert Bichefsky, Director Engineering of GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “The latest version of GL’s Voice Quality Analyzer supports the optional POLQA v3 upgrade from POLQA v2.4. POLQA v3 supports full band audio analysis which provides improved scoring for mobile based VoLTE, 5G and OTT applications using EVS and OPUS codecs. POLQA v3 is more sensitive to distortions across the entire audio spectrum. In addition, POLQA v3 supports less harsh analysis of micropauses within the speech, reacts with less sensitivity to linear frequency distortions, and includes a significantly improved and streamlined perceptual model”.

Important Features of VQT Analyzer

Voice Quality Testing (VQT) upgraded to POLQA v3 (ITU-T P.863), and PESQ (ITU-T P.862)

Updates associated with POLQA v3 include a redesigned perceptual model for Full Band Audio analysis which is validated for VoLTE, 5G and OTT apps (supporting EVS and OPUS codecs)

Provides Active Speech and Noise Levels, Latency, Jitter, Clipping, and Power measurements

Manual or Auto modes of operations with centralized data access

Test voice quality over all types of telecom networks - Wireless, VoIP, TDM, and PSTN

Measure packet jitter in VoIP networks

Analyze the effects of codec compression in wireless networks

Automatic mode allows the GL’s VQT to execute on a network system

VQT CLI or API is enhanced to fully support both Windows® and Linux for remote operations

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com