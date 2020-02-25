New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Explosives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 25.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Blasting Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 311.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 257.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blasting Agents will reach a market size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.6 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AEL Mining Services

Austin Powder Company

Chemring Group PLC

Enaex

EPC Groupe

EPC-UK

Hanwha Corp., Incitec Pivot Ltd.

Dyno Nobel

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

NOF Corp.

Orica Ltd.

Solar Group

TITANOBEL SAS







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Explosives Market in Review

Recent Market Activity

Market Dynamics

Outlook

Blasting Agents to Maintain Dominance

Mining Remains Primary Application

Strong Mining Activities in Developing Regions Boost Explosives

Market

Industry Structure

Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence

Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives

Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth

Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives

Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market

Prospects for Explosives

Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys

Explosives Demand

Key Export and Import Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Explosives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AEL Mining Services (South Africa)

Austin Powder Company (USA)

Chemring Group PLC (UK)

Enaex (Chile)

EPC Groupe (France)

EPC-UK (UK)

Hanwha Corporation (South Korea)

Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia)

Dyno Nobel (USA)

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. (Spain)

NOF Corp. (Japan)

Orica Ltd. (Australia)

Solar Group (India)

TITANOBEL SAS (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Mining and Construction Projects Ignite Explosives Market

Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases

Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market

Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum

Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise

Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives

Futuristic Trends

Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth

Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market

Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods

Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market

Silent Fireworks

Daytime Fireworks

Bluer Blues

3-D Choreography

Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency

and Safety in Fireworks Displays

Improved Software

State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment

Innovative Explosives

Superior Detonation

Safety to Drive Future Innovation

Innovative Blasting Solutions from MAXAM

Australian Researchers to Develop Energetic Materials using 3D

Printing

Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market

Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization

of Manufacturing Activities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 75

