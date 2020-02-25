Good afternoon,

Capgemini named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere® Institute for the 8th consecutive year

Recognition honors those companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy and strive to create positive change throughout their global communities

Paris, February 25, 2020 – Capgemini today announced that it has once again been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies .

Capgemini has been recognized consecutively for the last 8 years, highlighting its long-term commitment to ethical business practices, and is one of only 3 honorees in the Consulting Services industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Capgemini Group said: “Since our Group was founded, we have always believed that sound ethics and integrity are invaluable assets for profitable and sustainable business. Our 220,000 team members across the world, aim to set the highest standards in this respect – to be a true Leader for Leaders. This award recognizes the ethical behavior that makes Capgemini an exemplary responsible player in the eyes of our clients, shareholders and the wider community, and an employer of choice for our people.”

Philippe Christelle, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer (CECO) at the Capgemini Group said: “Capgemini is honored to once again be recognized for the high ethical standards and practices that are so integral to our corporate culture. Receiving this accolade for an eighth time highlights both our longstanding achievement in putting our values into practice and our continuous improvement. Guided by our core values, we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to building a trustworthy digital world, embedding ethics in our innovations and services.”

Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer at Ethisphere said: “Congratulations to everyone at Capgemini for earning this recognition. This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.



All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them with a holistic assessment showing how their programs compare against the demanding standards of leading companies.

­­

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of almost 220,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2019 global revenues of EUR 14.1 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com .

