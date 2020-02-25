RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM FEBRUARY 18, 2020 TO FEBRUARY 24, 2020

Paris – February 25, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between February 18 and February 24, 2020:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Transaction
date		Identification code of financial instrumentMarket
(MIC Code)		Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre		969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621		02/18/2020
02/18/2020
02/18/2020
02/18/2020
02/19/2020
02/20/2020
02/21/2020
02/24/2020		FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964		XPAR
CHIX
TRQX
BATE
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR		81,255
5,500
4,500
5,000
95,812
95,960
98,770
101,217		31.17
31.13
31.13
31.11
31.31
31.26
30.37
29.64		 
 TOTAL488,01430.74 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:
 –      On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;
     Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/02/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-18-février-au-24-février_2020.pdf
      
      
      
      
      
      
      

