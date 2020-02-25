RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM FEBRUARY 18, 2020 TO FEBRUARY 24, 2020

Paris – February 25, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between February 18 and February 24, 2020:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction

date Identification code of financial instrument Market

(MIC Code) Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 02/18/2020

02/18/2020

02/18/2020

02/18/2020

02/19/2020

02/20/2020

02/21/2020

02/24/2020 FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964 XPAR

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR 81,255

5,500

4,500

5,000

95,812

95,960

98,770

101,217 31.17

31.13

31.13

31.11

31.31

31.26

30.37

29.64 TOTAL 488,014 30.74

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:

– On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/02/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-18-février-au-24-février_2020.pdf















