Sydney, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore’s mobile market has displayed slow growth over the last few years due to a highly mature market. Singapore’s mobile market remains highly competitive and operators have moved to a customer satisfaction and retention phase by offering value-added services as the market has matured. However very slow growth is also predicted over the next five years to 2024, as there is little room for further growth in a highly saturated market.
Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Singapore outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Click here to access the report : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Singapore-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses
SingTel’s recent financial performance was one its weakest for more than a decade. It highlights the challenges faced by Southeast Asia’s largest telecoms carrier as rival providers expand in a highly competitive industry.
Competition is now heating up in Singapore’s mobile market with a fourth provider Australian telco TPG Telecom launching mobile services. By mid-2019. TPG had significantly expanded its free mobile service trial. TPG Telecom won the right to become the city-state’s fourth mobile network operator (MNO). However, MyRepublic has launched its mobile services via an MNVO arrangement in partnership with mobile operator Starhub.
This is likely to see increased pressure on SingTel, Starhub and M1, potentially triggering another price war which is likely to lower ARPUs over the next few years. Over the past few years price wars had broken out in the Singapore mobile data market indicating the heightened market competition that is now evident in a highly mature market.
Singapore saw strong growth in mobile broadband penetration for the past five years, however since then growth has been slow due to a mature and saturated mobile market. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out their 4G and 5G networks and improving tariffs due to strong competition.
The IMDA is backing the deployment of standalone 5G networks which will be capable of delivering a full suite of enterprise 5G capabilities, including network slicing and low latency connections for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Key developments:
- Three submissions are entered for multi-spectrum 5G licenses.
- Competition is heating up with a fourth provider TPG Telecom launching mobile services.
- The IMDA is backing the deployment of standalone 5G networks which will be capable of delivering a full suite of enterprise 5G capabilities.
- SingTel’s recent financial performance was one its weakest for more than a decade.
Companies mentioned in this report:
SingTel; StarHub, MobileOne (M1), TPG (Telecom), MyRepublic
Table of Contents
- Market Overview and analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile Statistics and Forecasts
- Mobile Broadband Statistics and Forecast
- Regulatory Issues
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G
- 3G
- 2G
- VoLTE
- VoWiFi
- HetNet
- Radio Dot System
- Lampsite Trials
- Satellite mobile
- Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)
- Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Small Cells
- Major mobile operators
- Overview – operating statistics
- Singapore Telecom (SingTel)
- Overview
- Statistics
- 3G / 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
- Development of products and services
- StarHub
- Overview
- Statistics
- Network developments
- MobileOne (M1)
- Overview
- Statistics
- Network development
- TPG Telecom
- MNVOs
- Overview
- MyRepublic
- Zero Mobile
- Circles.Life
- Zero1
- Circles.Life
- Blue Wireless
- Giga
- redONE
- GOMO Mobile
- VivoHub
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024
- Table 2 – Historic - Mobile Subscribers and Penetration – 1997 – 2011
- Table 3 – Historic - Mobile Subscribers by 2G, 3G, 4G, prepaid, postpaid (millions) – 2012 – 2017
- Table 4 – Historic - Mobile Subscribers by 2G, 3G, 4G (millions) – 2012 – 2017
- Table 5 – Historic - Mobile Subscribers market share by 2G, 3G, 4G – 2012 – 2017
- Table 6 – ARPU – postpaid and prepaid by mobile operator – 2014 – 2018
- Table 7 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2007 – 2024
- Table 8 – Decline in the number of 3G mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2019
- Table 9 – Singapore – mobile operators and systems
- Table 10 – Mobile Subscribers by Operator (millions) – 2000 – 2019
- Table 11 – Mobile Subscriber Market Share by Operator – 2009 – 2019
- Table 12 – Historic - Mobile Subscriber Market Share by Operator – 2000 – 2011
- Table 13 – SingTel – Singapore market – Key Financial Statistics – 2014 – 2019
- Table 14 – SingTel – Singapore market – key operational subscriber (millions) – 2013 – 2019
- Table 15 – SingTel - mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 16 – Historic - SingTel - mobile subscribers – 1998 – 2012
- Table 17 – SingTel - 4G mobile subscribers – 2014 – 2018
- Table 18 – SingTel – ARPU for mobile services – postpaid, prepaid, blended – 2003 – 2018
- Table 19 – StarHub – Key Financial Statistics – 2014 – 2018
- Table 20 – StarHub – operating revenue and capital expenditure – 2008 – 2018
- Table 21 – StarHub – Operating revenue by segment – 2017 - 2018
- Table 22 – Historic - StarHub – Operating revenue ($thousands) by market segment – 2014 – 2017
- Table 23 – StarHub mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 24 – Historic - StarHub mobile subscribers – 2000 – 2011
- Table 25 – StarHub – ARPU for mobile services – postpaid and prepaid – 2009 – 2018
- Table 26 – Historic - StarHub – ARPU for mobile services – postpaid and prepaid – 2003 – 2011
- Table 27 – MobileOne - mobile subscribers – 1998 – 2019
- Table 28 – MobileOne – ARPU for mobile services – postpaid and prepaid – 2015 – 2018
- Table 29 – Mobile One – operating revenue, capital expenditure and EBITDA ($S) – 2008 - 2017
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 2 – Historic - Mobile Subscribers Market Share by 2G, 3G, 4G subscribers – 2012 – 2017
- Chart 3 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2010 – 2024
- Chart 4 – Mobile Subscriber Market Share by Operator – 2008 – 2019
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Historic - Third Generation (3G) licensees, spectrum and vendors
- Exhibit 2 – SingTel’s regional subsidiaries and shareholdings
- Exhibit 3 – Major shareholders in StarHub
Click here to access the report : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Singapore-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses
Nicolas Bombourg
nbombourg@budde.com.au
Within Australia
(02) 8076 7665
Outside Australia
+44 207 097 1241