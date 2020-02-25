This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release.
TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) (“Dream”, “the Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) on a Dream standalone basis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $3.35 and $3.81, respectively, compared to $0.26 and $0.76 in the comparative periods.
The sale of Dream Global REIT to affiliates of real estate funds managed by the Blackstone Group Inc. successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2019 (the “transaction”). In the three months ended December 31, 2019, the transaction generated pre-tax earnings of $421.6 million ($446.5 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019) and net cash proceeds to Dream of approximately $500.0 million in respect of the Company’s asset management agreement and units directly owned in the REIT. The proceeds were used to pay down $225.0 million on corporate debt facilities, in addition to funding the redemption of all outstanding Preference shares, series 1 for aggregate proceeds of $29.1 million and for other working capital purposes. As of December 31, 2019, we had corporate level cash of $233.4 million, most of which was used to fund a substantial issuer bid (“SIB”) and corporate taxes subsequent to year end. As at December 31, 2019, our debt to total asset ratio on a Dream standalone basis, was 24.6%, down from 36.4% as at September 30, 2019 and 34.9% as at December 31, 2018. As at December 31, 2019 we had $322.8 million of undrawn credit availability on our corporate facilities, the most excess liquidity we have ever had in our history since going public.
The Company remains committed to maintaining a conservative debt position and may use excess liquidity to purchase additional units in Dream Office REIT and Dream Alternatives as opportunities arise and to fund potential new investments and ongoing share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”).
Michael Cooper, President & Chief Responsible Officer (“CRO”) of Dream commented: "2019 was a remarkable year for our Company and our shareholders, as we increased our book equity by nearly $3.80 per share and our unit price increased over 70% from $6.84 to $11.70. The sale of Dream Global REIT increased the value of our business, improved our balance sheet and repositioned our business more toward exceptional quality assets in Toronto. With the successful completion of our offer to acquire 10 million shares at $11.75 in early 2020, we believe we have dramatically increased the value per share of our business over the last year. We are committed to growing our asset management platform through the expansion of Dream Industrial REIT into Europe and pursuing private opportunities. Our core operating business has strong fundamentals with an extensive pipeline of exceptional quality real estate and developments across Toronto, comprising of 7.1 million square feet of retail and commercial space and almost 12,000 residential units across the Dream group.”
A summary of our results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 is included in the table below.
|For the three months ended December 31,
|For the twelve months ended December 31,
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share
amounts and percentages)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Consolidated Dream (including Dream Alternatives):
|Revenue(1)
|$
|383,360
|$
|153,955
|$
|580,430
|$
|339,873
|Net margin(1)
|$
|275,793
|$
|46,414
|$
|324,996
|$
|87,668
|Net margin %(2)
|71.9%
|30.1%
|56.0%
|25.8%
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|458,329
|$
|70,660
|$
|440,426
|$
|213,492
|Earnings for the period
|$
|349,191
|$
|56,622
|$
|331,745
|$
|192,053
|Basic earnings per share(3)
|$
|3.32
|$
|0.52
|$
|3.13
|$
|1.76
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.21
|$
|0.50
|$
|3.05
|$
|1.71
|Dream Standalone(4):
|Revenue(1)
|$
|376,000
|$
|143,756
|$
|536,559
|$
|294,071
|Net margin(1)
|$
|272,818
|$
|42,659
|$
|300,847
|$
|65,899
|Net margin %(2)
|72.6%
|29.7%
|56.1%
|22.4%
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|456,241
|$
|40,881
|$
|518,630
|$
|109,334
|Earnings for the period
|$
|350,823
|$
|29,908
|$
|402,492
|$
|83,093
|Basic earnings per share(3)
|$
|3.35
|$
|0.26
|$
|3.81
|$
|0.76
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.24
|$
|0.25
|$
|3.71
|$
|0.75
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|105,352,030
|107,679,021
|106,287,834
|109,230,724
|Total issued and outstanding shares(3)
|105,318,501
|107,331,005
|105,318,501
|107,331,005
|Dream Standalone(3):
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Total assets
|$
|2,478,735
|$
|2,056,028
|Total liabilities
|$
|1,031,879
|$
|1,010,776
|Total equity (excluding non-controlling interest)(5)
|$
|1,381,910
|$
|1,001,317
|Total equity per share(5)
|$
|13.12
|$
|9.33
|(1)
|Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include $280.2 million in revenue and net margin relating to the Dream Global REIT transaction.
|(2)
|Net margin % represents net margin as a percentage of revenue and is a non-IFRS measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading “Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release and to the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of our management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for further details.
|(3)
|Basic EPS is computed by dividing Dream’s earnings attributable to owners of the parent by the weighted average number of Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B common shares outstanding during the period. Refer to the discussion below on Dream’s consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Total issued and outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019 is comprised of 102,203,590 Subordinate Voting Shares and 3,114,911 Class B common shares (December 31, 2018 – 104,215,841 Subordinate Voting Shares and 3,115,164 Class B common shares).
|(4)
|Dream standalone represents the standalone results of Dream, excluding the impact of Dream Alternatives’ consolidated results. Dream standalone results are non-IFRS measures used by management in evaluating operating performance. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading “Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release and to the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of our MD&A for further details. Total assets as at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 includes approximately $93.8 million and $72.7 million, respectively, relating to the Company’s investment in Dream Alternatives.
|(5)
|Total equity (excluding non-controlling interests) and total equity per share excludes $64.9 million of non-controlling interest as at December 31, 2019 ($43.9 million as at December 31, 2018) and includes the Company’s investment in Dream Alternatives as at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 of $93.8 million and $72.7 million, respectively. For further details refer to the “Segmented Assets and Liabilities” section of our MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
In the year ended December 31, 2019, on a consolidated basis, the Company recognized earnings before income taxes of $440.4 million, compared to $213.5 million in the prior year, due to the Dream Global REIT transaction, which generated $446.5 million of income (as discussed above), increased earnings from equity accounted investments of $56.3 million as a result of higher condominium occupancies and increased fair value gains on projects under development. This was partially offset by reduced margin contribution from our Western Canada land and housing business of $18.0 million, a one-time $23.2 million write-down on land held for development in Regina and a higher fair value change relating to the unit appreciation of Dream Alternatives trust units of $93.8 million. Results in the comparative period included a one-time net gain on acquisition of Dream Alternatives of $130.0 million. Dream Alternatives trust units held by other unitholders are treated as a liability on the consolidated statements of financial position of Dream and are fair valued each period under IFRS, generating losses (gains) as Dream Alternatives’ unit price increases (decreases). Fair value losses on the Dream Alternatives trust units were $113.5 million in the current year (as a result of the impact of the unit price increasing to $7.75 at December 31, 2019 from $6.24 at December 31, 2018), compared to losses of $19.7 million in the prior year.
Share Repurchase Activity & Returns to Shareholders
Key Results Highlights: Asset Management and Investments in Dream Publicly Listed Funds
Key Results Highlights: Toronto & Ottawa
Key Results Highlights: Western Canada Community Development
Select financial operating metrics for Dream’s segments, on a Dream standalone basis, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 are summarized in the table below.
|For the three months ended December 31, 2019
|(in thousands of dollars except
outstanding share amounts)
|Asset management
|Stabilized income
generating assets
|Urban development
|Western Canada community
development
|Corporate
and other
|Total Dream
standalone
|Revenue(1)
|$
|288,214
|$
|13,703
|$
|30,124
|$
|43,959
|$
|—
|$
|376,000
|% of total revenue(1)
|76.7%
|3.6%
|8.0%
|11.7%
|—%
|100.0%
|Net margin(1)
|$
|285,618
|$
|35
|$
|2,772
|$
|(15,607)
|$
|—
|$
|272,818
|Net margin (%)(2)
|99.1%
|0.3%
|9.2%
|n/a
|n/a
|72.6%
|For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019
|Revenue(1)
|$
|319,741
|$
|67,530
|$
|53,553
|$
|95,735
|$
|—
|$
|536,559
|% of total revenue(1)
|59.6%
|12.6%
|10.0%
|17.8%
|—%
|100.0%
|Net margin(1)
|$
|306,389
|$
|14,638
|$
|257
|$
|(20,437)
|$
|—
|$
|300,847
|Net margin (%)(2)
|95.8%
|21.7%
|0.5%
|n/a
|n/a
|56.1%
|As at December 31, 2019
|Segment assets(1)
|$
|593,154
|$
|378,310
|$
|529,920
|$
|736,044
|$
|241,307
|$
|2,478,735
|Segment liabilities(1)
|$
|20,002
|$
|133,766
|$
|306,231
|$
|103,119
|$
|468,761
|$
|1,031,879
|Segment shareholders’ equity(1)
|$
|573,152
|$
|244,544
|$
|158,743
|$
|632,925
|$
|(277,454)
|$
|1,381,910
|Book equity per share(3)
|$
|5.44
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.51
|$
|6.01
|$
|(2.16)
|$
|13.12
|(1)
|This metric is calculated on a Dream standalone basis. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading “Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release and to the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of our MD&A for further details.
|(2)
|Net margin (%) is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading “Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release and to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of our MD&A for further details.
|(3)
|Book equity per share represents shareholders’ equity divided by total number of shares outstanding at period end.
Other Information
Information appearing in this press release is a select summary of results. The financial statements and MD&A for the Company are available at www.dream.ca and on www.sedar.com.
Conference Call
Senior management will host a conference call on February 25, 2020 at 5:00 pm (ET). To access the call, please dial 1-888-465-5079 in Canada and the United States or 416-216-4169 elsewhere and use passcode 8232 187#. To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream’s website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. A taped replay of the conference call and the webcast will be available for 90 days.
About Dream Unlimited Corp.
Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $9 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. A comprehensive overview of our holdings is included in the "Summary of Dream's Assets & Holdings" section of our MD&A.
Dream Unlimited Corp.
|Pauline Alimchandani
|Meaghan Peloso
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|(416) 365-5992
|(416) 365-6322
|palimchandani@dream.ca
|mpeloso@dream.ca
Non-IFRS Measures
Dream’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, Dream discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures, including: Dream standalone, net margin %, assets under management, debt to total assets ratio, book equity per share, and Dream standalone basic earnings per share, as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Dream has presented such non-IFRS measures as Management believes they are relevant measures of our underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of Dream’s performance, liquidity, cash flow and profitability. For a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Measures” section in Dream’s MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives; our beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, acquisitions or divestitures, tenant base, future maintenance and development plans and costs, capital investments, financing, the availability of financing sources, income taxes, vacancy and leasing assumptions, litigation and the real estate industry in general; as well as specific statements in respect of our development plans, proposals and development timelines for future retail and condominium and mixed-use projects and future stages of current retail and condominium and mixed-use projects, including projected sizes, density, uses and tenants; anticipated current and future unit sales and occupancies of our condominium and mixed-use projects; the timing of closing of anticipated acre sales in Western Canada and capital repatriation and expected decline in the future proportion of income driven by Western Canada; the proposed uses by Dream of any excess liquidity and our anticipated ownership levels of proposed investments, including investments in units of Dream Office REIT and Dream Alternatives and other Dream Publicly Listed Funds; anticipated levels of development, asset management and other management fees in future periods; and our overall financial performance, profitability and liquidity for future periods and years. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the nature of development lands held and the development potential of such lands, our ability to bring new developments to market, anticipated positive general economic and business conditions, including low unemployment and interest rates, positive net migration, oil and gas commodity prices, our business strategy, including geographic focus, anticipated sales volumes, performance of our underlying business segments and conditions in the Western Canada land and housing markets. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions, employment levels, regulatory risks, mortgage rates and regulations, environmental risks, consumer confidence, seasonality, adverse weather conditions, reliance on key clients and personnel and competition. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of February 25, 2020. Dream does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in Dream’s filings with the securities regulators filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Dream Unlimited Corp.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
