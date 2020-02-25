Major Investment from Decathlon Capital Partners Fuels Security Company’s Growth



AUBURN, CA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Public Safety Security specialists at ICU Technologies announce a seven-figure investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to drive the company’s growth strategy.

ICU provides security solutions to government agencies – state, local and federal. The new funding from Decathlon will support the company’s broader market development activities and sales expansion.

ICU Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of security solutions that include threat prevention, audio-visual analytics to assess and report potential threats, live-streaming video surveillance, and remote solar power systems to keep security equipment running at all times. The company works with government agencies, law enforcement and school districts.

“Our solutions help all levels of government fulfill their core mission – keeping citizens safe,” said CEO and Co-founder Brian Van Norman.

“To help more municipalities protect their citizens and secure their facilities, we need to grow,” said Everett Kellogg, Co-Founder and CTO. “Decathlon’s confidence in our vision will help us develop new markets and grow sales.”

“The reality is we are living in a world where the sudden announcement of an active shooter situation is sadly far too common,” said Decathlon’s John Borchers. “And that by no means is the only concern. Public safety is a fundamental responsibility of government, and ICU Technologies delivers the security systems that government agencies need in order to meet that responsibility. We’re pleased to partner with ICU as they enter their next phase of growth.”

About ICU Technologies

ICU Technologies delivers exceptional public safety security solutions to government agencies. Whether it’s at the local, state or federal level, our mission is simple: to understand objectives of the stakeholders, design a security solution to accomplish those objectives and create measurable and reference-able business outcomes for all parties. Learn more at https://www.icu-techinc.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.