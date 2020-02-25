VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auramex Resource Corp. (the “Company” or “Auramex”) (TSX.V: AUX) announces that it has retained Momentum Public Relations Inc. (“Momentum”) to assist with strategic business development activities.



Momentum, a Montreal, Quebec based public relations firm, will assist the Company in increasing public awareness by managing the Company’s corporate communications and marketing activities and facilitating dialogue with the Company’s shareholders, finance professionals, analysts and media contacts within the North American investment community. The agreement with Momentum has a term of 6 months at $9,500 month.

The agreement with Momentum is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that Ms. Janice Davies has stepped down as Auramex’s Corporate Secretary and Mr. Michael O’Brien, Auramex’s CFO will also assume the role. The Company would like to thank Ms. Davies for her professionalism and work on behalf of the Auramex and wish her well in her future endeavours.

About Momentum

Momentum assists public companies in distributing their messaging to target audiences within the North American investment community. Through a national network of institutional investors, analysts and financial media relationships, the team may communicate the clients’ value drivers, growth potential and development vision clearly and efficiently. The experienced team of communications specialists work closely with senior management to build campaign objectives and market activity while executing on a long-term investor relations strategy and respond to immediate changes.

About Auramex Resource Corp.

Auramex is focused on exploring a large and highly prospective property portfolio in the Stewart camp, at the southern end of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. The Company’s extensive knowledge in the Golden Triangle aims to maximize shareholder value by deploying a systematic and comprehensive exploration approach, that fuses “traditional” and emerging, cutting-edge exploration techniques.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

Corporate Communications

info@auramex.com

www.auramex.com .

