1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$108.5 Billion by the year 2025, Road will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Road will reach a market size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$22 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS): A Prelude
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou/BDS, Galileo and NAVIC: A Comparison of
GNSS Platforms
Recent Market Activity
Economic Benefits Offered Create Conducive Environment for
Wider Proliferation
Expanded Use Case & Wide Addressable Market Keep Market
Momentum Intact
High Tide in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for
Market Growth
Global Positioning System (GPS): The Widely Adopted GNSS Platform
Full-Fledged Roll Out of GPS III to Further Augment Commercial
Use of GPS
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
High-Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
Bright Prospects Ahead for GNSS Solutions Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Avidyne Corporation (USA)
Collins Aerospace (USA)
FEI-Zyfer, Inc. (USA)
Furuno USA, Inc. (USA)
Garmin International, Inc. (USA)
Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (Canada)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)
NovAtel, Inc. (Canada)
KVH Industries, Inc. (USA)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)
Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)
Mio Technology Benelux N.V. (Belgium)
Navman New Zealand (New Zealand)
NavCom Technology, Inc. (USA)
Navico, Inc. (USA)
Orolia Group (France)
Raytheon Company (USA)
TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimble Navigation Limited (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions
As Satellite Navigation Becomes a Core Technology Block for
Connected Car Systems & Autonomous Driving, Automotive
Industry Emerges as a Key Revenue Pocket
Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS
Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset
Tracking Augurs Well
Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems
Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications
GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road
Construction
Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities
Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS
Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process
Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS
Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS
Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well
Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities
GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well
Military & Defense: The Traditional Application Segment for
GNSS/GPS Devices
GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications
GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector
Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in
Agriculture Sector
GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing
GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs
GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool
GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use
GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices
Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for
GNSS
Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal
Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New
Opportunities
Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid
Growing Competition from Smartphones
Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas
Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices
High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS
Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach &
Reliability of GPS
Growing Availability and Declining Device Prices Provide Growth
Impetus
Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application
Affordable GPS Devices Rise in Popularity
Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
