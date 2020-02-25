NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published exclusive interviews with top-performing investment experts Dr. Joe Duarte, MD., publisher of “In The Money Options” and Crista Huff, lead analyst at “Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor”, sharing some of their trading strategies, and current stocks picks. WallStreetReporter.com also features the latest CEO Interview with Dr. Nader Pourhassan, CEO of CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY) discussing Leronlimab as a Coronavirus treatment. CytoDyn was a recent presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference.



Dr. Joe Duarte is the author of “Successful biotech investing” (one of his many published books) and biotech stocks have a special place in his heart. A few of the biotech stocks he is currently focused on include, Gilead (GILD) and Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) which are attracting investor attention because of their relation to Coronavirus.

Gilead entered the spotlight recently with its antiviral Remdesivir, which is in clinical trials in China, as a possible treatment for the coronavirus. Dr. Joe Duarte is bullish on GILD and believes the stock is now waking up after 5 year slump. Dr. Duarte also is a bullish on Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) which has a strong position in the vaccines space and reported strong earnings last week. From a technical perspective, he sees EBS stock as breaking out to the upside.

Dr. Duarte also sees the US stock market as “vulnerable” and its fate rests with how much liquidity the Fed will deliver. (NOTE: This interview originally appeared on WallStreetReporter.com Friday, February 21, 2020).

The complete audio interview is available for free access at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/dr-joe-duarte-bullish-on-coronavirus-stocks-gilead-nasdaq-gild-emergent-biosolutions-nyse-ebs/

Crista Huff, lead analyst at Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor, combines a strict fundamental methodology with technical analysis, to identify growth and value stocks whose charts are turning bullish. Amongst stocks discussed in this exclusive interview, Crista likes Netflix (NFLX), which she views as the “ultimate defensive stock” in a world of coronavirus and other viral outbreaks. Crista views NFLX as one of the few businesses which will not be harmed by coronavirus fears, because there are no supply chain issues which are harming other manufacturers, and it is the ultimate “cocoon” stock. She recommended NFLX at $334 in January, and her upside target is $420.

Crista also remains a fan of Apple (AAPL) at the right price, and would buy it at a pullback if it goes to $280 saying ”don’t second guess yourself…AAPL would be such a bargain”.

The complete audio interview is available for free access at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/cabots-crista-huff-undervalued-ma-targets-and-cocoon-stocks-like-nflx-are-coronavirus/

Another “Coronavirus stock” getting investor attention is CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY), whose Leronlimab is being viewed as a potential treatment for the Coronavirus.

In this exclusive CEO Interview, CytoDyn’s CEO Dr. Nader Pourhassan shares the latest developments.

The complete audio interview is available for free access at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/cytodyn-inc-otc-cydy-leronlimab-potential-treatment-for-coronavirus/

The FDA has granted a "Fast Track" designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for deadly diseases. The first as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that is important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases including NASH. Leronlimab has successfully completed nine clinical trials in over 800 people, including meeting its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

590 Madison Avenue

21st Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com