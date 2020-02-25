Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has been approved to begin trading on the OTCQB Market, beginning February 25, 2020. The OTCQB (also called The Venture Market) is the middle tier of the OTC. Upgrading to the OTCQB is considered a positive step due to its more stringent qualifying and ongoing reporting requirements.

“Qualifying for the OTCQB is tangible evidence of our rapid evolution toward becoming a leading technology growth stock,” explained mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Since taking over the Company during January 2019, three straight quarters of revenue have been reported, setting records in each consecutive quarter. The OTCQB is the next step toward our ultimate goal to list on the Nasdaq during 2020.”

mPhase has projected $30 million in annual revenue from contracts in place in its learning segment, but expects additional revenue streams to come online during the course of the year.

“We are particularly excited about the ongoing launch of our Travel Buddhi service, which we think is going to become an attractive source for how consumers plan and experience their travel. Our strategic focus is on developing income streams that pay us twice – first through an underlying process or service, and then through the data we collect. We have some additional new lines we are close to unveiling that will be a strategic fit for this business, so the development of our capabilities in this consumer segment will continue over the next few quarters. Investors will really begin to see the full vision for this project as we reveal each layer of our strategy.”

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a technology driven, innovative development company that creates and commercializes products and applications that impact everyday people. The Company is assembling industry-leading teams specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, software, consumer engagement, and other advanced technologies. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com . Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

