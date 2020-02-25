PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced that its Talent Experience Conference, IAMPHENOM , has sold out with more than 1,000 CHROs, talent leaders and HR professionals registered to attend. Now in its third year, IAMPHENOM will feature access to keynote, panel, breakout and training sessions that focus on the four stakeholders of the talent experience: candidates, recruiters, employees and management. IAMPHENOM will take place on March 3–5, 2020 at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel.



More than doubling the number of registered attendants from last year, the demand for knowledge sharing, industry networking and technical innovation is at an all-time high. In the HR marketplace alone, more than $32 billion is now spent on technology solutions. IAMPHENOM seeks to meet this demand for the latest in HR trends by showcasing topics ranging from mindfulness and upskilling to chatbots and AI. The exhibitor hall will feature talent branding service providers and technology solutions from more than 20 sponsors.

Recently announced speakers include:

Lothar Harings, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kuehne + Nagel Group

Andrea Euenheim, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Director at METRO AG

Ashley Burns, Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition at Newell Brands Inc.

David Crawford, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Beth Clutterbuck, Chief Human Resources Officer at Relativity

Greg Muccio, Director of Talent Acquisition at Southwest Airlines Co.

Adam Forbes, Vice President of HR Solutions at TE Connectivity Ltd.

Sponsors include Appcast, CapTech, Collaborative Solutions, Docebo, EdCast, FourVision, Recruitics, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, Traitify, Talview and many others.

“IAMPHENOM is at the intersection of top employment practices and innovative HR technology,” said Justin Noll, senior director of marketing at Phenom People. “This event is the mecca for HR professionals responsible for delivering an incredible talent experience—whether they are a recruiter beginning their career or a CHRO looking out for the next big thing in talent acquisition and talent management.”

