MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce that the Commission de protection du territoire agricole (“CPTAQ”) has resumed the review of Canada Carbon’s Miller Project as reflected on the CPTAQ website under file #427126.



The legal settlement between Canada Carbon, GSLR and the CPTAQ, announced on February 19, 2020 is now available on Canada Carbon’s website: https://www.canadacarbon.com/docs/CCB-Signed-Settlement-Agreement.pdf .

Executive Chairman and CEO R. Bruce Duncan remarked, “We are delighted at how quickly the CPTAQ has undertaken to resume its analysis of the Miller project file.”

