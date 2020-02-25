NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) resulting from allegations that Tupperware may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 24, 2020, post-market, Tupperware issued a press release announcing it will be unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. Tupperware also announced it expects 2019 net earnings per share “in the range of breakeven to $0.34 versus $3.11 in the prior year[,]” and adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.70. The Company said results were affected by "financial reporting issues" with Fuller Mexico and that Tupperware is “conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business[.]” Additionally, “the Company is forecasting a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019 [], to avoid a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the Company.”

On this news, Tupperware’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 25, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Tupperware investors. If you purchased shares of Tupperware please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1787.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

