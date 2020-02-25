TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) published its decision on the worker status of foodora couriers to be recognized as dependent contractors, contrary to their previous classification as independent contractors.



When foodora acquired Hurrier in 2015, it absorbed an existing business that worked alongside independent contractors who executed food deliveries on behalf of the company. This model provided flexibility for couriers, allowing them to dictate when they worked and for how long, to accept or decline orders, to choose when to take time off, to use their own equipment and to provide their services to multiple delivery clients concurrently.

“We have received the OLRB’s decision – we’re reviewing it and assessing how we’ll move forward with the couriers in Toronto and Mississauga. We respect the Board’s process under the Labour Relations Act,” said David Albert, managing director, foodora Canada. “We’re continuing to focus on foodora’s growth, and to operate in the best interest of our three key stakeholders: customers, vendor partners and couriers. Until the voter list is confirmed, and the unionization application votes are counted, we cannot speculate at this time as to whether the vote will sway in favour of CUPW and what this might mean for our business moving forward. Right now, it’s business as usual.”

The company will continue to act in good faith and consider how to move forward in a mutually agreeable way to provide the best possible experience for all.

foodora

foodora is dedicated to bringing Canadian food lovers their favourite meals from a curated list of local restaurants. Since 2015, the on-demand food delivery service has grown to more than 3,000 partner restaurants in 10 cities across Canada. Belonging to Delivery Hero, a worldwide leader of the food delivery industry, foodora is a sustainably focused company that strives to reduce its carbon footprint through its use of bikes and its commitment to reducing single-use plastic. For more information, visit http://www.foodora.ca.

Contact Information

Sadie Weinstein

PR + influencer marketing specialist, foodora Canada

sadie.weinstein@foodora.ca