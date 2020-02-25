New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the reports and data, the global industrial starch market was valued at USD 80.51 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to reach USD 112.23 Billion by the year 2026. The most abundant carbohydrate found in the market that acts as a critical factor in determining the quality of food products. Moreover, it is one of the essential polymers that has been extensively used daily in both food and non-food application. It is normally derived from the natural source of polymer, available in plentiful quantity, low cost, and usually consumable and edible by an animal or any living creature. Moreover, it is extracted from a variety of sources worldwide, such as barley, corn, potato, wheat, tapioca, and rice.

Geographically, the industrial starch market is categorized as Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, and The Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is driven by growing intake, and sweeteners in China and India. China holds a majority of the market share in the APAC region. Developing countries like Thailand, China, and India are in a better position in terms of price cuts. North America and Europe hold major market share due to the market owing to the growing industrial packaging and end-use industries. The consumer demand in America is demanding for more variety of food and beverage that can promote healthier diets and lifestyles, and manufacturers are increasingly looking for new ways to decrease calories, fat, and sugar, and enrich products. To meet the demand and supply of Latin America, Tate & Lyle opened new Latin American headquarters and application centers in Brazil in November 2019. The new application center will help industrial starch manufacturers develop products that meet increasing consumer preferences for healthier, tastier food and beverages. It is a perfect base used in the manufacturing of adhesives, particularly those designed to bond paper, in some form, to itself or to other materials, such as glass, mineral wool, and clay.

There is an increasing consumer base in Latin America for more food and beverage options that can support healthier diets and lifestyles, and manufacturers are increasingly looking for new ways to reduce calories, fat, and sugar, and enrich products Tate & Lyle opens new Latin American headquarters and application center in Brazil 6 November 2019, Sao Paulo, Brazil. This investment reflects the importance and growth potential of the Latin American region for Tate & Lyle. The new application center will help industry manufacturers develop products that meet increasing consumer preferences for healthier, tastier food and beverages. It includes a pilot plant and state-of-the-art experimental kitchen, which enables customers to design and test different recipe formulations across a range of categories including dairy, beverage and bakery. It is a popular base for adhesives, particularly those designed to bond paper and can also be utilized as a binder or adhesive for non-paper substances in the industrial starch market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, feed segment of industrial starch market is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR with about 6.0%. Industrial starch, a frequently analyzed component of animal feedstuffs is incorporated into production animals’ diets such as beef and dairy cattle, chickens, swine as a primary source of energy and to improve production.

By source, corn of industrial starch are commercially important sources for the production of industrial starches. The increased cultivation, the subsidy support and the favorable policies of the government regarding the cultivation and production. Corn is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of about 6.3% in the analysis period.

The industrial starch market in Asia-Pacific is predictable to be the largest market during the analysis period. The industrial starch market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the use of starch in various applications in emerging Asian markets such as China and India. For instance, the consumption in China is nearly half of the global starch consumption which attracts the players of the industrial starch market.

The major players of the market are Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria). Other players that are active in the industrial starch industry are Grain Processing Company (US), Roquette Frères (France), The Tereos Group (France), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), and Altia Industrial Services (Finland).

Growth opportunities for industrial starch in North America are further restricted, owing to the co-operation between the US and Canadian governments and domestic corn producers and processors. One example of such co-operation is the "Plant-Based Renewable Resources 2020" agreement between the US Department of Agriculture, agricultural producers' groups, and the US Department of Energy. The aim of the agreement is to promote research and development of new products made from agricultural commodities such as corn, wheat, and soybeans. It is aimed at finding new ways to use crops, trees, other plant material, and agricultural wastes to manufacture products such as plastics, paints, and adhesives.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Industrial starch market on the basis of source, form, type, application and region:

By Type: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Native starch

derivatives & sweeteners

By Source: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Other sources

By Application: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Food & beverage

Feed

Other applications

By Form: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Dry

Liquid

Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



