Newark, NJ, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global electronic protection devices coatings market is expected to grow from USD 14.76 Billion in 2017 to USD 21.89 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Advancement in electronic protection devices technology, rising worldwide sales of consumer electronics are the factors that are driving the electronic protection devices coatings market.

The electronic protection device (EPD) is an electrical device used for preventing an unnecessary amount of current passing through the circuit, in other words, preventing short circuits. Global demand for consumer electronic devices and cell phones, the advent of electric vehicles has generated a huge demand for electronic protection devices which in turn is boosting the growth of the EPD coatings market.

Advent of electric cars and rising per capita disposable income in the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the market in higher trajectory whereas threat of cheaper substitutes and volatility in raw material prices are proving to be the dampener for the growth of global electronic protection devices coatings market.

Key players operating in the global Electronic Protection Devices Coatings market include Henkel AG, Electrolube, Chase Corporation, HB Fuller, MG Chemicals, 3M, Elantas, Dymax, Kisco, Dow Chemical Company, HumiSeal, HZO Inc., Semblant, Saint Clair Systems and Endura Coatings among others.

To effectively compete in the market space, companies are launching newer, improved, innovative products. For instance, HumiSeal launched the UV curable liquid optical clear bonding adhesives (LOCA) in 2017. It is specifically formulated for applications where a durable, crystal-clear, invisible bond is required. The fast, on-demand cure allows substrates to be repositioned precisely until parts are ready to be processed. Display adhesives are ideal for applications such as touch panel assembly including bonding flat panel displays, touch screens, LCD screens, tablets, indoor/outdoor kiosks, navigation systems, mobile phones and smart connected devices.

To grow foothold in market and better cater to the rising demand companies are taking merger and acquisition route. For instance HZO Inc., the world leader in advanced and scalable electronics waterproofing and protection solutions, announced in 2018 that it has acquired Semblant Ltd., a U.K.-based leader in protective nano coatings and waterproof technology. The acquisition enables HZO to more quickly introduce additional protection solutions to current and future customers of both companies. The company’s new Spectrum of Protection portfolio of solutions will enable greater flexibility to manufacturers looking to protect electronic components using a more diverse range of protective coating materials, equipment and processes.

Silicone EPD coatings is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% in 2018-2025

The material segment is divided into acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, epoxy and others. Characteristics of moisture resistance, adherence to variety of surfaces and wide application temperature range are projected to propel silicone segment at a CAGR of 6.58% over the forecast period. Acrylics segment dominated the global market for EPD coatings with 41.92% of total revenues in 2017 on account of its widespread use in manufacturing of consumer electronics and cellphones.

Manual spray mode is projected to progress at a 6.15% CAGR over the forecast period

The mode of application is segmented into brushing, dipping, manual spray, automatic spray. Brushing is the most common mode of application which is utilized due to its low investment requirement and easy to repair property. Whereas manual spray mode is expected to grow at a 6.15% CAGR in 2018-2025 owing to its ability to coat complicated PCB designs in a cost effective manner.

Consumer electronics led the market with 42% of revenues in 2017

The end-user industry segment is subdivided into consumer electronics, aerospace and defence, automotive, industrial electronics and others. Consumer electronics segment dominated the global EPD coatings market on the back of huge demand for consumer goods from developing economies around the world. Automotive segment is forecasted to progress at a 7.23% CAGR in 2018-2025 on account of rising production and demand for electric cars.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Electronic Protection Devices Coatings Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific led the market with 68.24% of total market share by revenue in 2017 followed by North America. Asia Pacific dominated the global market for EPD coatings owing to the region being the global manufacturing hub for the consumer electronics, cell phones and PCBs. Also huge population of the region is generating huge demand for consumer electronic goods as well as automobiles thus leading to huge demand for EPD coatings, China is the largest consumer electronics market globally and has surpassed North America because of strong economic growth & rising population. North America is also forecasted to grow at a robust pace due to its very well developed aerospace, defence as well as consumer and electronics goods industry. The increasing demand of electronics goods from emerging economies such as India, Argentina, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Colombia, Chile and other African countries will fuel the electronic protection device coatings market in the forecast period. The electronic protection device coatings market of France, Germany, Italy, UK are expected to grow at a slower pace in the Europe market.

About the report:

The global electronic protection devices coatings market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

