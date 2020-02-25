-- Paratek Expects Full Year 2020 Total Revenues to be Between $75 and $80 Million including NUZYRA Net Sales of Approximately $66 Million
-- Paratek Now Anticipates its Cash Runway Will Extend Through the End of 2023 with a Pathway to Cash Flow Break Even
BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today reported financial results and provided an update on corporate activities for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019.
“2019 was a transformative year for Paratek. Demand for NUZYRA continued to increase in the fourth quarter with net sales growing a robust 74% versus the prior quarter,” said Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “With particular strength seen with the oral formulation, NUZYRA is on track to have one of the most successful antibiotics launches in the last decade.”
Dr. Loh continued, “In December, we announced that we entered into a 5-year contract valued up to $285 million with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. We believe that this long-term Project BioShield agreement with BARDA, along with the approved indications for NUZYRA in CABP and ABSSSI, solidify Paratek’s position as a leader in the anti-infective space. The magnitude of the projected funding through this BARDA agreement and the expected continued strong launch trajectory of NUZYRA will significantly strengthen Paratek’s balance sheet.”
“The recent news with coronavirus only further highlights the urgent need for innovative therapeutics to fight this devastating disease,” said Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer. “As with influenza, many of the coronavirus fatalities are unfortunately associated with secondary bacterial pneumonia infections, further highlighting the importance of a novel once daily well-tolerated oral and IV antibiotic in the treatment paradigm for pandemic preparedness. With a broad-based public-private partnership established by our recently announced BARDA contract, anchored by a therapy that is approved for pneumonia, we are aggressively pursuing other opportunities within the government to support national pandemic preparedness.”
NUZYRA Commercial Highlights
Recent Highlights
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Paratek reported a net loss of $27.4 million, or ($0.81) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $22.8 million, or ($0.71) per share, for the same period in 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, Paratek reported a net loss of $128.8 million, or ($3.93) per share, compared to a net loss of $112.4 million, or ($3.57) per share, for the same period in 2018.
Revenue earned during the fourth quarter of 2019 of $9.0 million was attributable to U.S. NUZYRA net sales of $5.4 million and collaboration and royalty revenue of $3.6 million, which included a $3.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab and royalties earned from SEYSARA sales in the U.S. Revenue earned during the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to a $12.0 million milestone earned from Almirall, LLC upon FDA approval of SEYSARA and a $5.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab upon FDA approval of NUZYRA.
Revenue earned during the year ended December 31, 2019 of $16.5 million was attributable to U.S. NUZYRA net sales of $11.5 million and royalty and collaboration revenues of $5.0 million, consisting primarily of a $3.0 million milestone payment earned in December 2019 upon submission of the first regulatory approval application for a licensed product in the People’s Republic of China and royalties earned from SEYSARA sales in the United States. Revenue earned during the year ended December 31, 2018 of $17.0 million was primarily attributable to a $12.0 million milestone earned from Almirall, LLC upon FDA approval of SEYSARA and a $5.0 million milestone earned from Zai Lab upon FDA approval of NUZYRA.
Research and development expenses were $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $11.8 million for the same period in 2018.
Research and development expenses were $39.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $57.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The $17.9 million decrease is primarily the result of the capitalization of NUZYRA commercial supply costs, which were classified as research and development expense until FDA approval of NUZYRA on October 2, 2018, partially offset by higher clinical study costs associated with our Phase 2 UTI program.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $21.3 million in fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $25.3 million for the same period in 2018.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $89.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $63.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The $25.4 million increase is primarily the result of the cost of our contract sales force, higher marketing, trade and distribution fees, and increased salaries, benefits and other personnel-related costs in support of the commercialization of NUZYRA.
As of December 31, 2019, Paratek had $215.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
Financial Guidance
Paratek also announced its full year 2020 financial guidance. This financial guidance consists of the following components:
Company performance and unanticipated events could cause actual results to vary from this forward-looking guidance.
Call and Webcast
Website Information
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Forward Looking Statements
|PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|As of December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|215,379
|$
|292,838
|Total assets
|251,079
|300,192
|Working capital
|219,154
|237,534
|Total current liabilities
|24,200
|17,709
|Long-term debt
|260,728
|228,959
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|671,537
|630,174
|Accumulated deficit
|(711,258
|)
|(582,468
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|(39,647
|)
|47,578
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except loss per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Product revenue, net
|$
|5,415
|$
|—
|$
|11,517
|$
|—
|Collaboration and royalty revenue
|3,552
|17,017
|5,027
|17,117
|Net revenue
|8,967
|17,017
|16,544
|17,117
|Expenses:
|Cost of product revenue
|1,755
|—
|3,484
|—
|Research and development
|9,133
|11,802
|39,554
|57,508
|Selling, general and administrative
|21,261
|25,263
|89,135
|63,658
|Impairment of intangible assets
|—
|—
|—
|107
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|—
|(14
|)
|—
|(71
|)
|Total operating expenses
|32,149
|37,051
|132,173
|121,202
|Loss from operations
|(23,182
|)
|(20,034
|)
|(115,629
|)
|(104,085
|)
|Other income and expenses:
|Interest income
|739
|968
|3,574
|3,260
|Interest expense
|(4,626
|)
|(3,191
|)
|(16,403
|)
|(10,985
|)
|Other losses, net
|5
|(30
|)
|(31
|)
|(44
|)
|Net loss before provision for income taxes
|(27,064
|)
|(22,287
|)
|(128,489
|)
|(111,854
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|301
|502
|301
|502
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(27,365
|)
|$
|(22,789
|)
|$
|(128,790
|)
|$
|(112,356
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|(0.71
|)
|$
|(3.93
|)
|$
|(3.57
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|33,789,704
|32,143,147
|32,791,934
|31,513,454
