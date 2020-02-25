Company Announces 12% Dividend Increase; 29th Consecutive Year Increase

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $147.2 million, an increase of 11%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company reported net income of $26.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $24.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $570.2 million from $498.3 million in 2018, with income from operations increasing 20% to $141.4 million.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $96.8 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, from $79.4 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, in 2018. 

The Company also announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.045, or 12%, over the prior year period.  The cash dividend will be payable on April 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record on April 15, 2020.  This marks the 29th consecutive year the Company has increased its annual dividend.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Income from operations increased 9% year-over-year to $38.2 million.
  • Rental revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $92.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 11% year-over-year to $63.7 million.   
  • Dividend rate increased 10% year-over-year to $0.375 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.  On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.9% yield on the February 24, 2020 close price of $78.54 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“We were pleased with our fourth quarter 2019 results as our teams delivered impressive revenue and operating profit growth over the strong fourth quarter results of 2018.  The positive trends seen earlier in the year at Mobile Modular and TRS-RenTelco continued into the fourth quarter, more than offsetting weaker market demand conditions for Adler Tank Rentals. 

Full year results reflected overall healthy demand for the markets we serve, coupled with continued focus on performance improvement and disciplined capital allocation.  Our 20% growth in income from operations was driven by strong rental operations revenue growth of 13% and a notably strong year for equipment sales revenues, which grew by 19%.

Looking ahead we expect overall business conditions to support further growth for the Company in 2020, despite softer demand conditions for Adler Tank Rentals.  We will maintain our focus on performance improvement and execution, and I believe that we will continue to build upon 2019’s successes.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $23.9 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 23%.  Rental revenues increased 14% to $48.6 million, depreciation expense increased 5% to $5.6 million and other direct costs increased 22% to $11.4 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 13% to $31.5 million.  The rental revenue growth came from both commercial and education markets.   Rental related services revenues increased 16% to $16.4 million, with associated gross profit increasing 17% to $4.1 million.  Sales revenues increased 78% to $15.6 million and gross margin on sales increased to 30% from 28%, resulting in a 94% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.7 million.  Selling and administrative expenses increased 19% to $17.7 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and increased salaries and employee benefit costs.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $9.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 11%.  Rental revenues increased 15% to $27.7 million, depreciation expense increased 20% to $11.4 million and other direct costs increased 6% to $4.1 million, which resulted in a 14% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $12.1 million.  The rental revenue growth came from both general purpose and communications test equipment market.  Sales revenues decreased 17% to $5.4 million.  Gross margin on sales increased to 62% from 47%, resulting in a 9% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.3 million.  Selling and administrative expenses increased 8% to $6.5 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and increased salaries and employee benefit costs.

ADLER TANKS

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $3.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 36%.  Rental revenues decreased 13% to $16.0 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 1% to $2.7 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 21% to $9.1 million.  The rental revenue decrease was across all end markets.  Rental related services revenues increased 2% to $7.0 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 2% to $1.4 million.  Selling and administrative expenses decreased 7% to $7.3 million, primarily due to decreased salaries and employee benefit costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

For the full-year 2020, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue: $575 million - $595 million, compared to $570 million in 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1: $240 million - $248 million, compared to $237 million in 2019.
  • Net capital expenditures2: $110 million to $120 million, compared to $135 million in 2019.
 

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.  A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.
2. Net capital expenditure is purchases of rental equipment and property, plant and equipment less proceeds from sales of used rental equipment

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions.  The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.  For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.  You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of January 27, 2020, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 25, 2020 to discuss the fourth quarter 2019 results.  To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-844-707-0666 (in the U.S.), or 1-703-639-1220 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/.  A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.).  The pass code for the conference call replay is 1079158.  In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements.  These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminologyIn particular, Mr. Hanna’s comments on the expectation of overall business conditions supporting further growth for the Company in 2020, despite softer demand conditions for Adler Tank Rentals, as well as the full year 2020 outlook in the “Financial Outlook” section are forward-looking. 

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and sold containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof.  Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended December 31,  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019  2018  2019  2018 
Revenues                
Rental $92,231  $85,091  $353,889  $318,774 
Rental related services  24,300   22,110   101,038   82,907 
Rental operations  116,531   107,201   454,927   401,681 
Sales  28,842   24,896   110,229   92,618 
Other  1,848   1,018   5,074   4,031 
Total revenues  147,221   133,115   570,230   498,330 
Costs and Expenses                
Direct costs of rental operations:                
Depreciation of rental equipment  21,169   18,852   80,391   73,139 
Rental related services  18,734   16,894   76,241   64,298 
Other  18,237   15,982   79,365   68,678 
Total direct costs of rental operations  58,140   51,728   235,997   206,115 
Costs of sales  18,084   16,284   68,068   58,964 
Total costs of revenues  76,224   68,012   304,065   265,079 
Gross profit  70,997   65,103   266,165   233,251 
Selling and administrative expenses  32,749   29,937   124,793   115,770 
Income from operations  38,248   35,166   141,372   117,481 
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense  (2,924)  (3,164)  (12,331)  (12,297)
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)  130   16   84   (489)
Income before provision for income taxes  35,454   32,018   129,125   104,695 
Provision for income taxes  9,053   7,769   32,319   25,289 
Net income $26,401  $24,249  $96,806  $79,406 
Earnings per share:                
Basic $1.09  $1.00  $3.99  $3.29 
Diluted $1.07  $0.99  $3.93  $3.24 
Shares used in per share calculation:                
Basic  24,290   24,179   24,250   24,141 
Diluted  24,697   24,514   24,623   24,540 
Cash dividends declared per share $0.375  $0.340  $1.50  $1.36 
                 


MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

  December 31, 
(in thousands) 2019  2018 
Assets        
Cash $2,342  $1,508 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,883 in 2019 and 2018  128,099   121,016 
Rental equipment, at cost:        
Relocatable modular buildings  868,807   817,375 
Electronic test equipment  335,343   285,052 
Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes  316,261   313,573 
   1,520,411   1,416,000 
Less accumulated depreciation  (552,911)  (514,985)
Rental equipment, net  967,500   901,015 
Property, plant and equipment, net  131,047   126,899 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  45,356   31,816 
Intangible assets, net  7,334   7,254 
Goodwill  28,197   27,808 
Total assets $1,309,875  $1,217,316 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Liabilities:        
Notes payable $293,431  $298,564 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  109,174   90,844 
Deferred income  54,964   49,709 
Deferred income taxes, net  218,270   206,664 
Total liabilities  675,839   645,781 
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares        
Issued and outstanding - 24,296 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 24,182 shares as of December 31, 2018  106,360   103,801 
Retained earnings  527,746   467,783 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (70)  (49)
Total shareholders’ equity  634,036   571,535 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,309,875  $1,217,316 
         

 


MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2019  2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net income $96,806  $79,406 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  89,476   81,975 
Impairment of rental assets     39 
Provision for doubtful accounts  1,013   581 
Share-based compensation  5,892   4,111 
Gain on sale of used rental equipment  (21,309)  (19,559)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss  (84)  489 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  11   20 
Change in:        
Accounts receivable  (7,323)  (15,725)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (13,530)  (9,351)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  20,298   (1,612
Deferred income  5,138   10,258 
Deferred income taxes  11,606   12,035 
Net cash provided by operating activities  187,994   142,667 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Purchases of rental equipment  (167,703)  (123,071)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (12,080)  (15,664
Cash paid for acquisition of business assets  (7,808)  (7,543
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment  44,447   41,786 
Net cash used in investing activities  (143,144)  (104,492)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Net borrowings (repayment) under bank lines of credit  (5,144)  15,130 
Principal payments on Series A senior notes     (20,000)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards  (3,333)  (3,257) 
Payment of dividends  (35,539)  (30,939)
Net cash used in financing activities  (44,016)  (39,066)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash     (102)
Net increase (decrease) in cash  834   (993
Cash balance, beginning of period  1,508   2,501 
Cash balance, end of period $2,342  $1,508 
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:        
Interest paid, during the period $12,475  $12,598 
Net income taxes paid, during the period $17,528  $18,157 
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $9,489  $8,388 
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $6,496  $9,695 
         

 


MCGRATH RENTCORP                        
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                        
Three months ended December 31, 2019                        
(dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular   TRS-RenTelco   Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated
                         
Revenues                        
Rental $48,580    $27,654    $15,997  $  $92,231 
Rental related services  16,449     835     7,016      24,300 
Rental operations  65,029     28,489     23,013      116,531 
Sales  15,642     5,361     263   7,576   28,842 
Other  1,223     557     68      1,848 
Total revenues  81,894     34,407     23,344   7,576   147,221 
                         
Costs and Expenses                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                        
Depreciation  5,622     11,415     4,132      21,169 
Rental related services  12,333     783     5,618      18,734 
Other  11,415     4,097     2,725      18,237 
Total direct costs of rental operations  29,370     16,295     12,475      58,140 
Costs of sales  10,935     2,037     235   4,877   18,084 
Total costs of revenues  40,305     18,332     12,710   4,877   76,224 
                         
Gross Profit                        
Rental  31,543     12,142     9,140      52,825 
Rental related services  4,116     52     1,398      5,566 
Rental operations  35,659     12,194     10,538      58,391 
Sales  4,707     3,324     28   2,699   10,758 
Other  1,223     557     68      1,848 
Total gross profit  41,589     16,075     10,634   2,699   70,997 
Selling and administrative expenses  17,686     6,544     7,267   1,252   32,749 
Income from operations $23,903    $9,531    $3,367  $1,447  $38,248 
Interest expense                      (2,924)
Foreign currency exchange gain                      130 
Provision for income taxes                      (9,053)
Net income                     $26,401 
                         
Other Information                        
Average rental equipment 1 $813,535    $328,038    $314,906         
Average monthly total yield 2  1.99%    2.81%    1.69%        
Average utilization 3  79.3%    66.8%    50%        
Average monthly rental rate 4  2.51%    4.2%    3.39%        

 

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment.  For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.


MCGRATH RENTCORP                    
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                    
Three months ended December 31, 2018                    
(dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated
                     
Revenues                    
Rental $42,700  $24,018  $18,373  $  $85,091 
Rental related services  14,186   1,013   6,911      22,110 
Rental operations  56,886   25,031   25,284      107,201 
Sales  8,773   6,493   415   9,215   24,896 
Other  302   606   110      1,018 
Total revenues  65,961   32,130   25,809   9,215   133,115 
                     
Costs and Expenses                    
Direct costs of rental operations:                    
Depreciation  5,359   9,475   4,018      18,852 
Rental related services  10,670   742   5,482      16,894 
Other  9,352   3,865   2,765      15,982 
Total direct costs of rental operations  25,381   14,082   12,265      51,728 
Costs of sales  6,345   3,430   520   5,989   16,284 
Total costs of revenues  31,726   17,512   12,785   5,989   68,012 
                     
Gross Profit (Loss)                    
Rental  27,989   10,678   11,590      50,257 
Rental related services  3,516   271   1,429      5,216 
Rental operations  31,505   10,949   13,019      55,473 
Sales  2,428   3,063   (105)  3,226   8,612 
Other  302   606   110      1,018 
Total gross profit  34,235   14,618   13,024   3,226   65,103 
Selling and administrative expenses  14,826   6,043   7,781   1,287   29,937 
Income from operations $19,409  $8,575  $5,243  $1,939   35,166 
Interest expense                  (3,164)
Foreign currency exchange gain                  16 
Provision for income taxes                  (7,769)
Net income                 $24,249 
                     
Other Information                    
Average rental equipment 1 $770,355  $284,959  $311,815         
Average monthly total yield 2  1.85%  2.81%  1.96%        
Average utilization 3  79.2%  63.1%  61%        
Average monthly rental rate 4  2.33%  4.45%  3.22%        

 

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment.  For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period. 


MCGRATH RENTCORP                            
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                            
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019                            
(dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular    TRS-RenTelco    Adler Tanks    Enviroplex    Consolidated 
                             
Revenues                            
Rental $182,316    $103,704    $67,869    $    $353,889 
Rental related services  69,395     3,260     28,383          101,038 
Rental operations  251,711     106,964     96,252          454,927 
Sales  47,043     22,106     1,266     39,814     110,229 
Other  2,256     2,413     405          5,074 
Total revenues  301,010     131,483     97,923     39,814     570,230 
                             
Costs and Expenses                            
Direct costs of rental operations:                            
Depreciation  22,071     41,948     16,372          80,391 
Rental related services  51,787     2,791     21,663          76,241 
Other  51,136     16,303     11,926          79,365 
Total direct costs of rental operations  124,994     61,042     49,961          235,997 
Costs of sales  32,398     9,693     948     25,029     68,068 
Total costs of revenues  157,392     70,735     50,909     25,029     304,065 
                             
Gross Profit                            
Rental  109,109     45,453     39,571          194,133 
Rental related services  17,608     469     6,720          24,797 
Rental operations  126,717     45,922     46,291          218,930 
Sales  14,645     12,413     318     14,785     42,161 
Other  2,256     2,413     405          5,074 
Total gross profit  143,618     60,748     47,014     14,785     266,165 
Selling and administrative expenses  65,699     24,645     29,321     5,128     124,793 
Income from operations $77,919    $36,103    $17,693    $9,657    $141,372 
Interest expense                          (12,331)
Foreign currency exchange gain                          84 
Provision for income taxes                          (32,319)
Net income                         $96,806 
                             
Other Information                            
Average rental equipment 1 $795,250    $306,426    $313,810             
Average monthly total yield 2  1.9%    2.82%    1.8%            
Average utilization 3  79.2%    66.2%    54.7%            
Average monthly rental rate 4  2.41%    4.26%    3.29%            

 

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment.  For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period. 


MCGRATH RENTCORP                    
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)                    
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018                    
(dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular  TRS-RenTelco  Adler Tanks  Enviroplex  Consolidated 
                     
Revenues                    
Rental $159,136  $89,937  $69,701  $  $318,774 
Rental related services  54,696   3,300   24,911      82,907 
Rental operations  213,832   93,237   94,612      401,681 
Sales  39,467   23,061   1,044   29,046   92,618 
Other  1,275   2,359   397      4,031 
Total revenues  254,574   118,657   96,053   29,046   498,330 
                     
Costs and Expenses                    
Direct costs of rental operations:                    
Depreciation  21,200   36,011   15,928      73,139 
Rental related services  41,701   2,698   19,899      64,298 
Other  42,812   14,699   11,167      68,678 
Total direct costs of rental operations  105,713   53,408   46,994      206,115 
Costs of sales  28,111   10,476   1,004   19,373   58,964 
Total costs of revenues  133,824   63,884   47,998   19,373   265,079 
                     
Gross Profit                    
Rental  95,123   39,227   42,607      176,957 
Rental related services  12,995   602   5,012      18,609 
Rental operations  108,118   39,829   47,619      195,566 
Sales  11,357   12,585   39   9,673   33,654 
Other  1,275   2,359   397      4,031 
Total gross profit  120,750   54,773   48,055   9,673   233,251 
Selling and administrative expenses  58,017   22,823   30,026   4,904   115,770 
Income from operations $62,733  $31,950  $18,029  $4,769  $117,481 
Interest expense                  (12,297)
Foreign currency exchange loss                  (489)
Provision for income taxes                  (25,289)
Net income                 $79,406 
                     
Other Information                    
Average rental equipment 1 $756,513  $275,891  $310,401         
Average monthly total yield 2  1.75%  2.72%  1.87%        
Average utilization 3  78.2%  62.7%  59.9%        
Average monthly rental rate 4  2.24%  4.33%  3.13%        
                     

 

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment.  For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.  The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company. 

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements.  Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company.  Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.  

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges.  The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow.  In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance.  Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income $26,401  $24,249  $96,806  $79,406 
Provision for income taxes  9,053   7,769   32,319   25,289 
Interest expense  2,924   3,164   12,331   12,297 
Depreciation and amortization  23,516   21,079   89,476   81,975 
EBITDA  61,894   56,261   230,932   198,967 
Impairment of rental assets           39 
Share-based compensation  1,796   1,301   5,892   4,111 
Adjusted EBITDA 1 $63,690  $57,562  $236,824  $203,117 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2  43%  43%  42%  41%
                 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Adjusted EBITDA 1 $63,690  $57,562  $236,824  $203,117 
Interest paid  (3,116)  (3,405)  (12,475)  (12,598)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received  (7,498)  (2,102)  (17,528)  (18,157)
Gain on sale of used rental equipment  (6,141)  (4,515)  (21,309)  (19,559)
Foreign currency exchange loss  (130)  (16)  (84)  489 
Amortization of debt issuance cost  3   2   11   20 
Change in certain assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net  9,964   (5,927)  (6,310)  (15,144)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,796)  844   (13,530)  (9,351)
Accounts payable and other liabilities  1,957   1,867   17,257   3,592 
Deferred income  (5,808)  1,517   5,138   10,258 
Net cash provided by operating activities $51,125  $45,827  $187,994  $142,667 
                 

 

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.
2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:Keith E. Pratt
 EVP & Chief Financial Officer 
 925-606-9200