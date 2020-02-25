NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF, a global leader in engineering, technology, design, consulting, and commissioning, is pleased to announce that leading healthcare engineering expert, Christina Mahady, P.E., LEED AP, has joined the firm’s nationally-ranked healthcare practice. With extensive experience designing complex and sophisticated mechanical systems for the world’s foremost healthcare facilities, Mahady has built an impressive portfolio spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.



Mahady’s healthcare engineering experience includes large-scale critical and ambulatory care facilities, campus-wide infrastructure upgrades, and multiple proton therapy projects. Before joining AKF, Mahady was a member of the design team for Brooklyn, New York’s biggest ambulatory care center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital’s Center for Community Health, as well as the largest LEED for Healthcare project in the USA at the time of its certification, Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. Her résumé also includes projects with esteemed organizations such as Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Successful healthcare construction projects have the potential to impact the lives of patients and their families. The environments we design influence care teams, the patient experience, and, ultimately, the healing process. We have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference. When we view our mission from the patient and the medical professional’s perspective, we do our best work,” stated Mahady.

Mahady continued, “It’s no coincidence that I’ve joined AKF. AKF’s approach to healthcare engineering starts with supporting the individuals involved in enhancing health and wellness—it’s a big part of the reputation they’ve built and the respect they’ve earned within the healthcare design and construction community.”

AKF CEO, Dino DeFeo, P.E., welcomed Mahady to the firm, saying that she exemplifies the characteristics that AKF values. “Thanks to our clients across the globe, AKF’s healthcare practice is growing at a phenomenal pace. We are focused on adding to our team of the most talented and dynamic healthcare engineering, commissioning, and technology professionals in the industry,” DeFeo stated.

“Our healthcare group represents the very best in their respective disciplines. Above all, their technical expertise in healthcare real estate is matched by a drive to deliver outstanding service to our clients. They understand their actions directly influence those at the center of healing and wellness—from the clinical and administrative staff to patients and their families,” DeFeo continued. “It’s evident to anyone who meets Christina that her knowledge of healthcare engineering is exceptional, as is her dedication to designing spaces that promote better patient experiences.”

AKF Partner and National Healthcare Practice Leader, Michael Gillespie, P.E., LEED AP, echoed DeFeo’s remarks. “Christina’s experience designing healthcare facilities and her commitment to creating spaces that put the wellbeing of patients, their families, and medical staff at the core of her purpose aligns with AKF’s vision and principles. We are proud to welcome Christina to AKF. We know her addition to our team will benefit our healthcare practice, but more importantly, our clients.”



AKF is privileged to work with prominent medical institutions, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian, Penn Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Inova Health, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Maine Medical Center.

Christina Mahady earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology’s nationally recognized engineering program. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of New York and attained the U.S. Green Building Council LEED Accredited Professional designation.

ABOUT AKF GROUP

AKF provides innovative solutions and engineering leadership to enhance the built environment and Power Human Potential℠. With more than 500 dedicated team members across eleven offices in North America, AKF offers integrated services, including Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection, and Fire & Life Safety Engineering, Architectural Code Consulting, BIM Management, Building Controls, Smart Building Consulting, Central Utilities, Cogeneration, Commissioning, Critical Systems, Energy + Performance, IT/AV/Security, Lighting Design, Special Inspections, and Vibration Analysis & Testing.

AKF has offices in Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Hamilton, NJ; Minneapolis, MN; New Haven, CT; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; and Washington, D.C., as well as two offices in Mexico, Puebla, and Mexico City. For additional information about AKF, please visit www.akfgroup.com.

