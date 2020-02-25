- Full Year Net Income up 27% to a Record $48.3 Million, or $6.27 per Diluted Share -

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net revenues increased 3% to $245.2 million versus $237.8 million.

Gross billings up 5% to $1.59 billion.

Net income of $11.7 million versus $16.9 million.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.51 versus $2.21.

Full Year 2019 Financial Summary vs. 2018

Net revenues increased to $942.3 million versus $940.7 million.

Gross billings up 5% to $5.97 billion.

Net income up 27% to $48.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share up 26% to $6.27.

“We had a strong quarter, culminating in a record year of earnings,” said BBSI President and CEO Mike Elich. “While topline growth remains softer than historical levels, we continue to see strength in our client additions. As I look at 2020, our foundation is strong. We have invested in our infrastructure over the years and are now positioned to complement our high touch model with enhanced technology solutions.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 3% to $245.2 million compared to $237.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total gross billings in the fourth quarter increased 5% to $1.59 billion compared to $1.52 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was primarily due to the continued build in the Company’s PEO client count and same-customer sales growth, which was partially offset by a decrease in staffing revenue.

Non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 4.2% in the fourth quarter and benefited from lower frictional costs and a favorable one-time adjustment of prior accident year liability of $3.1 million. This compares to 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to $11.7 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $16.9 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected an effective tax rate of 24%, up from 13% in the year-ago quarter.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues in 2019 increased to $942.3 million compared to $940.7 million in 2018.

Total gross billings increased 5% to $5.97 billion compared to $5.66 billion in 2018 (see “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was primarily due to the continued build in the Company’s PEO client count and same-customer sales growth, which was partially offset by a decrease in staffing revenue.

Non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 4.1% in 2019 and benefited from lower frictional costs and favorable one-time adjustments of prior accident year liability of $13.4 million. This compares to 4.7% in 2018.

Net income in 2019 increased 27% to $48.3 million, or $6.27 per diluted share, compared to $38.1 million, or $4.98 per diluted share, in 2018. Net income in 2019 reflected an increase in the effective tax rate to 21% compared to 15% in the prior year.

Outlook

For the full year 2020, the company expects diluted earnings per share of $5.05. This includes an increase in SG&A of $5.5 million, or $0.56 in earnings per diluted share, for the planned launch of mybbsi.com, the company’s new and improved customer portal. This also assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 20%.

BBSI expects gross billings to increase approximately 7% for the next rolling 12-month period.

The company also expects the range for workers’ compensation expense as a percentage of gross billings to be 4.2% to 4.4%. This does not include any change in estimate for prior year workers’ compensation liability, which has been trending favorably over the previous nine quarters.

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billing amounts and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billing and wage information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross billings $ 1,593,919 $ 1,515,916 $ 5,971,008 $ 5,663,095 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,365,527 $ 1,287,485 $ 5,090,943 $ 4,790,669

Because safety incentives represent consideration payable to PEO customers, safety incentive costs are netted against PEO revenue in our consolidated statements of operations. Management considers safety incentives to be an integral part of our workers’ compensation program because they encourage client companies to maintain safe work practices and minimize workplace injuries. We therefore present below for purposes of analysis non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense, which represents workers’ compensation costs including safety incentive costs. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating the total costs of our workers’ compensation program.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Workers' compensation $ 57,600 $ 63,191 $ 211,890 $ 235,579 Safety incentive costs 8,862 8,991 31,663 33,385 Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation $ 66,462 $ 72,182 $ 243,553 $ 268,964

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 PEO and staffing wages 85.7 % 84.9 % 85.3 % 84.6 % Payroll taxes and benefits 6.8 % 5.6 % 7.2 % 7.2 % Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation 4.2 % 4.8 % 4.1 % 4.7 %

Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,570 $ 35,371 Investments 82,590 416 Trade accounts receivable, net 163,561 151,597 Income taxes receivable 1,335 — Prepaid expenses and other 14,919 13,880 Restricted cash and investments 116,873 120,409 Total current assets 423,848 321,673 Investments — 1,687 Property, equipment and software, net 31,724 24,812 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,805 — Restricted cash and investments 327,326 348,165 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 3,618 3,474 Deferred income taxes 2,788 8,458 $ 860,929 $ 756,089 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 221 $ 221 Accounts payable 5,993 4,336 Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits 174,168 158,683 Income taxes payable — 4,403 Current operating lease liabilities 6,671 — Other accrued liabilities 8,846 20,566 Workers' compensation claims liabilities 118,273 109,319 Safety incentives liability 27,950 29,210 Total current liabilities 342,122 326,738 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 320,713 304,078 Long-term debt 3,730 3,951 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,883 — Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 4,682 2,285 Stockholders' equity 171,799 119,037 $ 860,929 $ 756,089

Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Professional employer service fees $ 212,033 $ 200,840 $ 819,873 $ 793,399 Staffing services 33,119 36,992 122,438 147,299 Total revenues 245,152 237,832 942,311 940,698 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 25,157 28,178 92,455 111,443 Payroll taxes and benefits 108,372 84,219 429,713 407,003 Workers' compensation 57,600 63,191 211,890 235,579 Total cost of revenues 191,129 175,588 734,058 754,025 Gross margin 54,023 62,244 208,253 186,673 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,362 43,752 153,879 145,465 Depreciation and amortization 977 991 3,886 4,219 Income from operations 12,684 17,501 50,488 36,989 Other income, net 2,704 1,884 10,650 7,780 Income before income taxes 15,388 19,385 61,138 44,769 Provision for income taxes 3,674 2,529 12,846 6,707 Net income $ 11,714 $ 16,856 $ 48,292 $ 38,062 Basic income per common share $ 1.57 $ 2.28 $ 6.48 $ 5.18 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 7,505 7,388 7,451 7,342 Diluted income per common share $ 1.51 $ 2.21 $ 6.27 $ 4.98 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,736 7,634 7,699 7,647