CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, and Robert Ross, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, discussing Surface Oncology's lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27). The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. EDT at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Mass.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations website, investors.surfaceoncology.com .

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating either natural killer or regulatory T cells. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .

Contacts:

Investors

Pete Rahmer

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com

415-515-9763