SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically complex PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (“RF”) and microwave components and assemblies, has announced the opening of a new, North American, advanced technology center in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The grand opening ceremony took place on February 18, 2020, and included customers, suppliers, local government officials and the many TTM individuals from across North America that helped make this significant event possible.

This revitalized 40,000 sq. ft. facility, located at 850 Technology Way, offers a wide variety of some of the most advanced PCB manufacturing solutions offered in North America today, including the ability to manufacture substrate-like PCBs. TTM acquired the assets of i3 Electronics, Inc. (“i3”) in June, 2019, and shortly thereafter began work to quickly retool this facility which started production in January, 2020. The new state-of-the-art facility follows cleanroom protocols throughout the entire facility in order to achieve the necessary yields for the technical nature of the products that are manufactured in the facility.

Tom Edman, President and CEO of TTM stated, “TTM is proud to host this grand opening and announce this exciting news. The efforts of our employees to rapidly transform this building and successfully transfer the i3 production and technology from New York to Wisconsin was remarkable. The resulting new Advanced Technology Center is now one of the most advanced microelectronics production facilities in North America, and allows TTM to offer more advanced technological solutions to its customer base in North America. This stands as a true testament to TTM’s commitment to technology leadership for our customers, supporting them with enabling advanced technology solutions around the globe.”

About TTM Technologies, Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts:

