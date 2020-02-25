REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced that on February 19, 2020 Thomas M. Walker resigned from the board of directors.



Walker has been a member of MicroVision’s board of directors since November 2013. Prior to that Walker served as Executive Vice President of the company from December 2012 through November 2013 and Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the company from May 2002 to December 2012.

“Tom has been a valuable member of the MicroVision board and was a member of company management for almost 18 years,” said Brian Turner, Board Chair. “The board and company have benefited from Tom’s dedication, insight and experience. I am very sorry to see Tom resign but understand his decision is driven by important personal commitments. I have enjoyed working with Tom over the years and know he will be missed by all of the board members.”

“I am proud to have been able to serve on the MicroVision board and executive team,” said Tom Walker. “However, family demands and outside obligations conflicted with the time requirements of serving as a director have made it necessary for me to make the hard decision to step down at this time.”

