7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Vegetable Oils will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$46.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vegetable Oils will reach a market size of US$81.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$364 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biolubricants: A Cleaner and Sustainable Alternative to
Petroleum Based Lubes
Biolubricants Score over Petroleum Based and Synthetic Lubricants
Environmental Fears Drive Biolubricants
Recent Market Activity
Biodegradability - the USP of Biolubricants
Huge Installed Base of Legacy Systems a Hindering Factor for
Biolubricants
The Performance vs. Cost Conundrum
OEMs Stick to Tried and Tested Products
Market Success to Depend on Leveraging Complex Set of Factors
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic
Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic
Growth
Outlook
By Volume
By Value
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biolubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Biodegradable, Non-toxic, and Eco-Friendly
Products: A Strong Growth Driver
Stringent Environmental Regulations Stimulate the Market
Increasing Environmental Awareness Propels Biodegradable
Hydraulic Oils Demand
Stringent Emission Control Regulations Support Growth
LEV III and Tier 3 Standards - Game Changers for Emission Control
EU Tightens the Noose for Emissions
Statistical Overview of Emissions
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview
Biolubricants to Replace Hydrocarbon based Oils in Passenger Cars
Excellent Lubricity: A Key Scoring Point in Engines Powered by
ULSD Fuel
Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing
Augurs Well for Market Growth
Surging Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit Biolubricants
Favorable Trends in the Industrial Machinery Sector Strengthens
Market Prospects
Rising Concerns over Oil Related Water Pollution Bodes Well for
the Market
Agriculture and Forest Machinery Benefits from Bio-Based Oils
Biolubricants Gain Prominence in Construction Machinery
Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth
Untapped Market Potential for Biolubricants in Ports and Harbors
Biolubricants to Become the Preferred Choice in Hydraulic Systems
Mobile Hydraulics Open Up New Opportunities for Biolubricants
Developing Economies: Hotspots for Growth
Aluminum Rolling Operations Prefer Biolubricants
Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Biolubricants
Growing Market for Metalworking Fluids
Transformer Oils Expected to Witness Growth
Higher Performance and Cost Advantages Benefit Demand for Soy-
based Lubricants
Palm Oil Emerges as a New Source for Biolubricants
Sunflower Oil Offers Environment Friendly Biolubricants
