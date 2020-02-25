LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 8:40 am ET/7:40 am CT. The presentation will also be webcast live at http://investor.cdw.com . An archived copy of the presentation will be available for 180 days on the same website.



About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs almost 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

