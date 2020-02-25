Financial results to be released after market close on March 2, 2020

Teleconference begins at 7:00 am PST on March 3, 2020

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release its financial results after market close on Monday, March 2, 2020. A teleconference to discuss the financial results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PST on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Northwest Pipe officials participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Montross, Chief Financial Officer Robin Gantt, and Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller Aaron Wilkins.

To listen to the live call, visit the Northwest Pipe Company website, www.nwpipe.com , on the Investor Relations page. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Tuesday, March 31, 2020 by dialing 1-800-964-3648 passcode 6301.