4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.1 Billion by the year 2025, Enzyme Immunoassay will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$334.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$281.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Enzyme Immunoassay will reach a market size of US$383.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market
Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value
Growth
Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare
Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Immunoassay Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth
Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion
ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic
Applications
Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance
Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence
Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems
Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection
SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy
Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend
Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make
Substantial Gains
Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems
Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market
Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity
Indicator
Growing Significance in Cancer Care
Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures
Diabetes Testing
Prenatal Testing
Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications
Blood Grouping and Typing
Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals
Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application
Verticals: A Review
Environmental Testing
Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)
Immune Diseases
Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies
Demand
Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth
Opportunities
Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Immunoassay Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Immunoassay Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Immunoassay Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Enzyme Immunoassay (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Enzyme Immunoassay (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Enzyme Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Technology) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Technology) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Technology) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Rapid Tests (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Rapid Tests (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Rapid Tests (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Fluorescence Immunoassay (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Fluorescence Immunoassay (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Fluorescence Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: ELISPOT (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: ELISPOT (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: ELISPOT (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: PCR (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: PCR (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: PCR (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Immunoassay Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: United States Immunoassay Systems Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Immunoassay Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: Immunoassay Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Immunoassay
Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Immunoassay Systems Market in Japan in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: Chinese Immunoassay Systems Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: Immunoassay Systems Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Immunoassay Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Immunoassay Systems Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Immunoassay Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Immunoassay Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: European Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: European Immunoassay Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: Immunoassay Systems Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: French Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Immunoassay Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: French Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 46: German Immunoassay Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: Immunoassay Systems Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: German Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Immunoassay Systems Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 51: Immunoassay Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 53: Immunoassay Systems Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: United Kingdom Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Immunoassay Systems Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Spanish Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 58: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in Russia
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Russian Immunoassay Systems Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: Russian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Immunoassay Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Immunoassay Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Immunoassay Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Australian Immunoassay Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Immunoassay Systems Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Australian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis in India in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Immunoassay Systems Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Indian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Immunoassay Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: South Korean Immunoassay Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: Immunoassay Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 80: Immunoassay Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Immunoassay Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 83: Immunoassay Systems Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Latin American Immunoassay Systems Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Immunoassay Systems Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Argentinean Immunoassay Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Immunoassay Systems Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 91: Brazilian Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Brazilian Immunoassay Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: Brazilian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 94: Mexican Immunoassay Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Immunoassay Systems Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Mexican Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Rest of Latin America Immunoassay Systems Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Immunoassay Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Immunoassay Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Immunoassay Systems Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Immunoassay
Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Immunoassay Systems Market in Iran in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Iranian Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Israeli Immunoassay Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: Immunoassay Systems Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: Saudi Arabian Immunoassay Systems Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 114: Immunoassay Systems Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Immunoassay Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Immunoassay Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 117: Immunoassay Systems Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Rest of Middle East Immunoassay Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 119: Immunoassay Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 121: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in Africa
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: African Immunoassay Systems Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: African Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
